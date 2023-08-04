Opera fans and passers-by watch Giacomo Puccini’s Turandot opera on a giant screen in a square outside Teatro Real opera house in Madrid, Spain, Friday, July 14, 2023. For the past eight years, Madrid’s Teatro Real opera house has held a week of opera broadcasting shows that have been staged in the theater to towns and cities around Spain for free. The aim is to try to spread interest in the art form among the public and rid it off its elitist tag. This July, the highlight was Giacomo Puccini’s masterpiece, Turandot.