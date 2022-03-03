SEBRING — The Sebring SpeedTour, which took place Feb. 25-27 was a huge success, as racing fans returned to the track in a big way. The Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli made several references to “record crowds” on their TV broadcasats.
The SpeedTour event featured the Trans Am Series, as well as the classic cars from Sportscar Vintage Racing Association and had something from car enthusiasts of all types.
Chris Dyson capped off an impressive two days by running away with Saturday’s Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli race, winning by a margin of just over a minute in the No. 20 Gym Weed/Altwell Ford Mustang. Dyson set track records for practice and qualifying on Friday and then followed that up with a dominating performance in the race at Sebring International Raceway.
“We got out front early and I tried to take it easy and just hit my spots but we started to gap the field, which was fantastic,” Dyson said. “What a way to start the year.”
Wally Dallenbach placed second in the TA class and Ken Thwaits was third, followed by Jose Chocron and Amy Ruman.
It was closer in Sunday’s TA2 race, which was won by Rafa Matos, with teammate Mike Skeen second.
Ford Motor Company CEO Jim Farley was on hand to compete in the SVRA races, while also cheering on the Ford Mustangs which competed in the Trans Am Series races. He had plenty to cheer about, as Thomas Merrill placed third in Sunday’s TA2 race, making it a podium sweep for the Mustang crowd, while Dyson and Dallenbach drove Mustangs to the top two spots Saturday.
The SVRA provided some exciting races, as always, with Travis Engen driving his 2005 Audi R8 LMP to victory in the SVRA Historic Endurance Race, with Farley and teammate Craig Bennett second in a 1978 Lola 298. In SVRA’s Vintage/Classic Endurance Race, Ernie and John Wilding drove their 1995 BMW M3 to victory, with Engen second in his 1958 Lotus 23B.
The next event at Sebring is the big one, with the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring and the 1000 Miles of Sebring the feature events in Super Sebring 2022. Tickets are available now at sebringraceway.com. But before March 15 to save $15 off gate prices.