Seven Highlands County students will be recognized Thursday, Feb. 23, for their service to others at the fourth annual Champion For Children Youth Awards. One finalist will be named the 2023 recipient of this honor, and will receive an all-expense paid trip to Universal theme park sponsored by the individual board members of the Champion for Children Foundation and the School Board of Highlands County.
This annual event highlights the amazing young people of this county, and celebrates the strong servant leadership displayed by some of the youngest citizens.
Beginning in 2019, the School Board of Highlands County partnered with the Champion for Children Foundation to create the Champion for Children Youth Award. The purpose of this is to recognize and honor the youth in our community who demonstrate a servant’s heart and a desire to have a positive impact on the community and in the lives of others. Even at a young age, many of the nominees have found multiple ways to serve the community, through school activities, church groups, and participation in other service-oriented community and civic organizations.
The Youth Award is modeled after the Champion for Children Judge Clifton M. Kelly Gala. The long-term hope is that by nurturing this spirit in the local youth, it will ensure that the Gala stage is lined with wonderful individuals for years to come.
This year 23 students were nominated from across the county. The nominations are open to any school-age child attending public, private, or home school, and students can be nominated by parents, teachers, friends or anyone in the community. A screening committee of community members then narrows nominees down to seven finalists to be honored on stage at the ceremony.
Carissa Marine, CEO of the Champion for Children Foundation, shared, “The beautiful purpose behind the Champion for Children Youth Awards is to highlight, celebrate, and honor youth in our community whose hearts and eyes are open to the needs around them. These seven finalists have chosen to take action, serve others, and have an impact that will lead to a stronger, healthier, and more united community. They are our future.”
John Varady, with the School Board of Highlands County, added, “We live in a wonderful community where friends and neighbors are there for each other. We lift each other up in times of celebration, and as we have seen over the years, we are there for each other in times of need. To help ensure that servant leadership remains part of the fabric of our community, it is important that we recognize and nurture the next generation. It is an honor to celebrate these students with this event, and I congratulate all of this year’s finalists.”
This year the Youth Award ceremony will be at the First Sebring Church, 401 E. Center Ave., Sebring. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the opening begins at 6 p.m. Previous Youth Awards were limited in capacity and attended by the finalists, their families, and teachers or administrators from their school. This year with a larger event venue, the Youth Awards are open to the public for the first time, providing an opportunity for others to join in celebrating these students and honoring their service. Event tickets are $30 and seats are limited. To purchase a ticket for the event, or for more information on sponsorship opportunities contact the Champion for Children Foundation office at 863-382-2905.
The 2023 Champion for Children Youth Award finalists are:
Carlyn Bobo is a senior at Lake Placid High School. Carlyn is very involved in her school and community as a member of the Lake Placid High School cross country and track team, and is a member of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Explorers Association. She also serves as a counselor at Camp Joy, a special camp for adults and teens with disabilities. Carlyn has overcome many obstacles in her life including premature birth and car accidents. She is extremely goal oriented and has a heart of gold. Others describe her love and passion for students with disabilities as heartwarming and much appreciated. Carlyn stands up for what is right even when it may not be popular with her peers. She’s described as a hard worker who will help others before herself. Darcia Munro, director of Camp Joy Florida, stated, “Whether her siblings, classmates, or teammates, they can always depend on her for an extra set of hands, words of encouragement, and ways to improve in school and sports.” Carlyn has big goals for herself including running the Boston Marathon in the spring and hopes to earn a degree in cyber security. However, the thing that sets her apart is her willingness to put others first and offer help to them before she helps herself. Carlyn chooses to serve others because she believes God put people on this earth to serve others and lift each other up.
Preslee Green is a fourth grader at Lake Country Elementary School. Just over a year ago Preslee was diagnosed with a life-altering diagnosis of Type One diabetes and ulcerative colitis. She has faced significant challenges with this diagnosis but chooses to stay positive and encourage her friends to always stay positive turning challenges into opportunities. After one of her first doctors visits, she asked the doctors if they had considered educational materials to share with kids learning of a diagnosis for the first time and has since made her own videos and presentations that she has shared with groups of peers and adults. She even dressed up as “Miss T1D” for Halloween complete with a sash and crown to help spread awareness to her peers at school. Preslee had the opportunity to meet Miss Florida USA 2022, Taylor Fulford, after spotting Preslee wearing the same medical device needed for her own personal diagnosis. Miss Florida stated “After meeting Preslee and seeing her confidence, I was inspired to embrace my own diagnosis with confidence and became the first woman to walk across the Miss USA pageant wearing an insulin pump”. Preslee’s teacher Ashley Tomlinson shared, “Instead of defeat, Preslee has become empowered by her disease and is an example not only to grownups, but also her little sister and classmates. Preslee is not only a survivor, she is a thriver, and an example to children and adults.”
Baxley Hines is a sophomore at Sebring High School. Baxley stays busy as Miss Teen Highlands County, Mason G. Smoak Youth Leadership Highlands participant, Bible Fellowship Church Ministries, and other sports and clubs at Sebring High School. As Miss Teen Highlands County, Baxley has influenced other youth by interviewing community leaders and posting videos about the importance of living a physically, mentally, and emotionally healthier life. She shares that when it comes to volunteering, she chooses not to designate one place to volunteer, she just wants to serve her community and volunteer where she is needed. Baxley has impacted the youth in her community by volunteering in a variety of ways by helping young children in schools or church, feeding the community through the Heartland Food Bank, or repairing roofs at summer work camp for safe homes for families in need. Deena Wright, executive director of Mason G. Smoak Foundation, stated “Baxley is a wonderful representation of the hope for the future that our youth give as she gives back to her community in so many ways.”
Paisley Karlson is a junior at Sebring High School. Paisley began volunteering at a very young age with her family and has a special heart for young children in her community and around the world. At 9 years old, Paisley visited an orphanage in Guatemala with her family and saw firsthand how much children were in need around the world. She has since participated in various global efforts including Samaritan’s Purse Christmas Shoebox Ministry, and currently sponsors a child in Ghana through Compassion International. Paisley works with local youth through her church as a Sunday school leader and Vacation Bible School helper at First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid. She is a participant of Youth Leadership Highlands with the Mason G. Smoak Foundation assisting with various community service opportunities in Highlands County. At Sebring High School, Paisley has helped organize a Career and Community Service Fair as well as serve as a morning Bible Club speaker sharing scripture and encouragement with her peers. Bible Fellowship Church Youth Pastor Adam Smehyl stated, “It is refreshing to encounter a young person with such a positive outlook on life who has a genuine care and concern for others.“
Iris Munoz is a junior at Lake Placid High School. She currently serves as the Key Club president along with involvement in several other clubs and organizations that give back to the community. Iris has helped participate in many fundraising events that help raise money for victims of domestic violence, families in need, as well as the UNICEF Collection project. Her community involvement also includes tutoring English Language Learners students at the elementary school, as well as offering child care for foster families. Iris stated she is most proud of being a representative of minorities to the younger generation and will continue to seek opportunities to serve others in and around her community. Lake Placid High School Key Club Advisor Kate Grizzell shared, “Iris is a wonderful young woman who smiles often but her own family journey has not been easy. She never asks for anything despite her own family struggles and will go on to make the community proud with her accomplishments.”
Isabela Potter is a senior at Lake Placid High School. She has worked with countless students in free after-school tutoring for a range of courses including advanced placement courses, undergraduate English, math, and beyond. Teachers say she has a way of connecting with students to help them understand difficult concepts by earning their trust and encouraging them to build confidence in themselves. Isabela is currently working on a groundbreaking research project in conjunction with South Florida State College for Alzheimer’s, schizophrenia, and other neurodegenerative diseases in hopes to help protect future generations. Family friend Preston Williams stated, “I can honestly say she is her father‘s daughter as it relates to being a selfless servant of her community or anyone who needs help. Isabela has demonstrated her giving spirit in many ways. From cooking and providing food for events, to encouraging fellow students by tutoring them in various subjects, and helping to raise money for terminally ill children, she supports many youth and people in Highlands County.” Isabela recently and suddenly lost her father, and hopes to make him proud by continuing to serve her community and find ways to care for others.
Britney Sosa is a senior at Avon Park High School where she is involved in several clubs in organizations including serving as a member of the Student Government Association, National Honor Society, Key Club, as well as the swim and dive team. She volunteers her time impacting the youth of Highlands County in a variety of ways including serving as president at the “Red Devils Buddies” program, which is a mentoring program for younger elementary students. Britney has partnered with community organizations volunteering with Hands for the Homeless in Highlands County and AdventHealth, with hopes of a career in pediatric healthcare. She chooses to volunteer because she is well aware of the difference it can make in someone’s life. Avon Park High School Student Government Advisor Sherri Whidden stated, “Britney encourages others to be the very best they can be and sets such a great example. She is a patient teacher with her peers never condescending, but encouraging them to try their best and believe they can achieve their goals. She is a driven individual to be the best and expects this of others.“