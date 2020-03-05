Your Lake Placid Memorial Library will be hosting a concert on Saturday, March 21 at 2 pm. The concert will take place in the library’s beautiful back garden area and refreshments will be served. This is sure to be a popular event so feel free to bring your own chair or blanket to enjoy the show, featuring a favorite Highlands County band, The Poor Boys of Paris.
For those not in the know, The Poor Boys of Paris is “just good music” featuring “blues harp and guitar” with old songs, blues, R&B, and some good old fashioned original fun. I can personally attest to those guitar skills and am looking forward to seeing them play. I hope you are too!
Another concert you can look forward to is at your Avon Park Public Library on Tuesday, April 21 from 4 to 6 pm. The band Lotela Gold will be returning and light refreshments will be served.
All events are family friendly and open to the public for free due to the generosity of each library’s Friends group.
All Highlands County libraries have their own Friends organizations run by volunteers. Funds are primarily raised by selling used materials donated by people just like you and membership dues. These monies are used to help your library put on programs such as these free concerts, offer refreshments, and make purchases that aren’t always in the budget, such as new shelving or digital resources like your library’s Recorded Books Digital offerings.
Speaking of fund raising, your Lake Placid Friends will be having a huge book sale on Saturday, March 7 from 10:30 a.m. to 5 pm. Lots of books will be on sale in the meeting room for only 10 cents apiece.
Everything you do for your Friends group or library comes full circle to serve the wonderful local community we all call home. Your library thanks you for your support and hopes you will come and enjoy one of its events.