SEBRING – Under the oaks in Pine Breeze Park, the Spring Lake Fall Festival proved to be a fun day for all on Saturday, Oct. 29. The festival was a reminder of everything that is right with the fall season — family, fellowship and free fun.
Organizer Phil Gentry anticipated this year’s festival being bigger and better than last year’s but even he was impressed with the turn out. Over 120 vendors were set up under the shade provided by the old oak trees offering a wide variety of merchandise.
“It was awesome,” Gentry exclaimed “It was huge. It went exceptionally well.”
The vendors sold everything from plants to handmade jewelry to seasonal wreaths. Home décor, hand-sewn clothing for kids and spoiled pups to carved gifts were just some of the unique items available. Speaking of kids, they were able to visit local heroes from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and the Lorida Volunteer Fire Department. The youngsters were able to climb in the fire trucks, try on gear and pretend to fight fires.
Harvest House provided face painting for the second year in a row. The proof of the booth’s popularity could be seen on the faces around the park. A DJ kept the music family friendly and the mood festive.
Children and adults competed in the costume contest.
As Spring Lake is a very pet-friendly community, it’s no surprise there were many dogs with their humans. Custom dog clothes and leashes were bought to pamper pooches. Natural dog biscuits and cold treats were available.
Half a dozen food trucks served everything from Italian ices to barbecue. Besides lunch, a delicious highlight was the pie-eating contest.
Spring Lake Improvement District Manager Joe DeCerbo estimated about 1,700 people visited the festival. Gentry said the estimate came from tickets handed out for drawings throughout the day. Since, many people did not get tickets he said there were many people not counted.
Gentry said the festival took about a year to plan with the big push the four months prior to the event. Plans have already started for next year’s event. Save the date to fall in love with the season again on Oct. 28.