It all began in the early part of 1970, when Westinghouse Electric purchased 3,359 acres from Mr. Duane Palmer to start a housing development named Spring Lake. By 1971, the Spring Lake Improvement District was created by a special act of the State Legislature.
Spring Lake Improvement District (SLID) acts as an independent special district and a unit of local government. Spring Lake acts like a municipality except in the matters of land use, zoning, development codes and police or fire protection; all services are provided by Highlands County. Westinghouse Electric took the leadership role in the development of Spring Lake.
Throughout Florida special districts were established to promote development; there are more than 2,000 “special districts” in the state.
After a long involved process with the State of Florida, approval was given to allow two subsidiaries to oversee construction. Florida National Properties were owners of the land and Coral Ridge Properties handled the development and sales in Spring Lake. Without some sort of drainage system, the land at Spring Lake would mostly be uninhabitable.
It was in 1941 when Duane Palmer and his wife moved to the area and bought property from the Davis family and several other local families. Mr. Palmer owned most of the land north of U.S. 98 and sold it to Westinghouse when they wanted to build the community of Spring Lake.
Duane Palmer’s daughter was well known locally as Barry Vincent Smith (deceased), a former World War II WASP (Women Air Force Service Pilot). She received the Congressional Gold Medal in 2009 for her service. She visited Spring Lake to give some memories when she was a little girl, remembering when there was nothing but dirt roads along U.S. 98.
The land Westinghouse Corporation purchased was six miles southeast of Sebring along U.S. 98, extending to the Sebring Regional Airport.
Construction began with streets and street names. Duane Palmer Blvd. is named in his honor. The first building permit was made in 1972. Through the 1970s, the community grew and developed.
The District is responsible for the construction, operation and maintenance of the water management system for drainage and flood control. All permitting comes from the south Florida Water Management District. It is also responsible for potable water, mosquito control, street lighting, lawn mowing and the operation and maintenance of recreational facilities.
In 2019, Spring Lake Golf Resort was rebranded to “Sebring International Golf Resort,” in an effort to be recognized as the premier golf resort and dining experience in Sebring.
Six villages make up Spring Lake at the present time. Amenities at Spring Lake include: Spring Lake Improvement District Offices; Spring Lake Property Association, Inc. (1971); “The Breeze,” a complimentary newsletter; a Little Free Library by “The Library Lady,” Sam Heede; ECO Park for shelters, picnic tables, grills and benches; a biking trail for residents; a Community Center; Pine Breeze Park playground; Spring Lake Bark Park for dogs to exercise and play; and Spring Lake Dog Club.
“We are planning a big celebration for October 23, 2021, and we welcome everyone to come,” said Joe DeCerbo, Spring Lake District Manager. Congratulations to Spring Lake, celebrating 50 years!
Source: Information from Joe DeCerbo, Spring Lake District Manager; Spring Lake Property Association, Inc.; Spring Lake Breeze newsletter; Spring Lake Florida history.