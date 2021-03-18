If you love Major League Baseball and live in Highlands County, you are between one hour and two hours away from a Spring Training game. There are 15 teams in MLB that spring train in Florida. And if you want to win a guessing contest, there is only one team that travels north to train — the Miami Marlins go 156 miles north to Jupiter, Florida.
The middle to the end of March is the best time to see a game because you will get to watch most of the starting players. Most teams head to their home cities to begin their regular season the beginning of April so the starters are doing their final tune-ups. The last game of spring training is March 30.
Games usually begin at 1:05 p.m. so you can get to your favorite park and be home before dark...a senior citizen’s dream!
There is reduced capacity this year so tickets may be harder to get unless you purchase on line or visit the stadium ticket office days before the game you plan to attend. On-line tickets usually are more expensive. There is a separate parking fee of $10. Standing room only tickets are about $10. You should be able to get a grandstand ticket for about $45.
Most of the spring training parks hold between 6,000 to 8,000 fans, but with reduced capacity teams are averaging between 1,200 to 2,000 per game. Masks are required to enter the parks, but not required to wear once in your seat.
The Atlanta Braves are one of the 15 teams in Florida’s Grapefruit League. They can serve as an example of what to expect at a game now until they head north for Opening Day in Atlanta.
The Braves spring train at CoolToday Park in North Port. The complex is 90 acres and holds seven fields for their major and minor league players. It has over 50 security people working per game. The staff does everything from greeting fans, to helping ticket holders find their seats, to acting as security for the team mascot as he roams the stadium. Blooper is the name of the Brave’s funny guy.
You will find all types of fans at spring training games. There are wives and families of the players and fans who come from their home base to watch their team get ready for the season. There are people who just love baseball and it does not matter who wins. They just want a few hours to relax, have fun, a few beers, a hot dog and a box of Cracker Jack and enjoy watching some of the top athletes in the world perform.
Seventy-nine year old Grandpa Bryan Steverson brought his family from Alabama to watch last week’s game between the Braves and the Minnesota Twins. Mary and Bruce Howey came from Missouri. Their son is the strength and conditioning coach for the Braves AAA team. Port Charlotte lawyer Carrie Leontitsis, who has season tickets, treated fellow Attorney Pooja Patel to nine innings of fun. Auxiliary State Trooper Monite Dowling drove over from Lake Placid and had a loaded hot dog while he watched two home’s fly over the fence.
The team gifts shops open two hours before a game. T-shirts, hats, and just about everything else in the gift shops fly off the shelves. A cap will run you $35. A quality Spring Training T-shirt is about $35 as well. You will find deals on the previous year’s clothing. You just cannot leave the park without taking home a Spring Training shirt or cap to remember the day.
An added feature of the game is a 50/50 raffle. Half the money collected goes to the team charities. The other half to a lucky fan. One fan at last week’s Braves game went home with over $1,700.
If you want to attend one of the last games of Spring choose your favorite team, check out their remaining schedule and plan ahead to purchase tickets in advance. You might even get online and get the phone number of the ticket office to ask how many ticket are available. Or you can take a chance that someone will be trying to sell an extra ticket in the parking lot.
No mater what, if you go, you will enjoy a bag of peanuts, a box of Cracker Jack and a super time at the old ball park. And who knows. You may even see a Casey at the bat!