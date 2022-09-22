SEBRING — SRO Motorsports America is returning to Sebring International Raceway on Friday to kick-off three full days of racing action Sept. 23-25. All four SRO Motorsports America series will be in action.
For a number of racers, it will be a homecoming of sorts, as plenty of the drivers reside in the Sunshine State and are looking for a good result in front of friends and family.
“I grew up in Cocoa Beach, which is about two hours from Sebring where my dad would take me to go see with 12 Hours of Sebring each year,” said Eric Filgueiras, who will compete in the Pirelli GT4 America series in the No. 18 RS1 Porsche. “My first ever race in a car was at Sebring so it’s a very special place to me. These days I spend so much time over the fall/winter/spring months at Sebring coaching and co-driving with coaching clients that I would definitely call it my ‘home track.’ Winning here during the SRO weekend would be very special to me.”
A number of drivers are going to be familiar names to Sebring fans, with names like Bill Auberlen, Bryan Sellers, Ryan Dalziel and Colin Braun doting the entry list. In some cases, teammates in IMSA are competitors in SRO Motorsports, such as the case of Sellers and Madison Snow and Auberlen and Robby Foley.
The talent of drivers in the Fanatec GT World Challenge Powered by AWS is top notch. In addition to the previously named drivers, you have the likes of Alessandro Balzan, Andrea Caldarelli, Jan Heylen, Dirk Muller, Phillip Ellis, Jordan Pepper and Mario Farnbacher, making Sunday a perfect opportunity to get your favorite driver’s autograph.
Teams competing include Turner Motosport, Flying Lizard Motorsports, KPAX Racing, Wright Motorsports, AF Corse and Crowdstrike with Riley Motorsports, so you can be sure of high caliber competition.
For GT racing enthusiasts, it doesn’t get any better, with Acura, Aston Martin, Audi, BMW, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Mercedes-AMG and Porsche among the manufacturers represented.
The series was previously known as the SPEED World Challenge and Pirelli World Challenge.
On-track action begins at 8 a.m. on Friday and the day will be a practice day for all four series.
On Saturday, cars take to the track at 8 a.m. with qualifying in the morning and racing in the afternoon, while Sunday action begins at 9 a.m. and consists of the second race for each series.
“I am very excited to be racing on our home track again,” said Rick Uhler, who drives the No. 28 SRQ Motorsports BMW in the GT America Powered by AWS series. “Sebring is such a special track with so much history and uniqueness along with so many great corners. I can’t wait to compete in the next GT America event September 24th and 25th!”
Tickets are $15 for Friday, $20 for Saturday or Sunday, while a three-day pass costs $40. Fans can also opt into the Patriot Car Corral, where a three-day pass costs $75 and includes “premium infield parking with your sports car, a Saturday and Sunday parade lap, access to the Operation Motorsports Welcome Tent, paddock tours, and more.”
RV parking is is also available.
Tickets will be available at www.sebringraceway.com as well as at the gate.