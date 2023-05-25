SARASOTA – The St. Armands Fine Art Festival kicks off Memorial Day weekend, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, May 27, and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, May 28, at 434 St. Armands Circle. Admission to this fine art event is free.
The visions and creative talents of artisans from throughout Florida and across America in fine arts and fine crafts will transform St. Armands Circle into an extraordinary outdoor gallery of original art from artwork in such mediums such as sculpture, jewelry, painting, photography, glass, ceramics, mixed-media, metalwork, fiber art, woodworking and more.