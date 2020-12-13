Florida on pace to break record for weapon applications
TALLAHASSE — Floridians are on pace to break a record for the number of applications for concealed weapons licenses this year.
State officials said this week that license applications typically go up in an election year, but the pandemic also is likely driving the higher volume of applications.
The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is on pace to process 305,043 new applications and 143,749 renewal applications in 2020, according to Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried.
The agency is currently processing approximately 10,000 applications for concealed weapons licenses per week.
By comparison, there were 202,698 new concealed weapons license applications last year and 188,900 new applications two years ago.
Florida guard accused of trying to bring coke into prison
MIAMI — A prison guard is facing a drug charge for trying to bring cocaine into a South Florida prison, authorities said Saturday.
Sgt. Travis Thompson is facing a count of cocaine trafficking, a first-degree felony, state prosecutors said in a news release.
Thompson worked at Dade Correctional Institution in Miami-Dade County.
According to the news release, Thompson agreed to accept a cash payment of $3,000 from an undercover Miami-Dade Police Department officer with the intention of bringing the cocaine into the prison.
“Bringing drugs into a prison is like lighting a match near an open container of gasoline, dangerous and foolish,” said State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle. “Drugged inmates can be totally unpredictable and potentially violent as they relate to other inmates and to guards, placing everyone in danger.”
An online court docket didn’t list an attorney’s name for Thompson.
2 charged with stealing ventilators headed to El Salvador
MIAMI — Two Florida men are facing federal charges that allege they stole nearly 200 ventilators the United States was shipping to El Salvador to help the Central American country treat coronavirus patients.
Yoelvis Hernandez and Luis Montero stole a trailer containing 192 ventilators from a Palm Beach County parking lot on Aug. 9 as the driver was transporting them to Miami International Airport, where they would be shipped to El Salvador, prosecutors said Friday.
Court records do not indicate if the men have attorneys.
Ventilators are used to treat coronavirus patients when they cannot breathe on their own. According to the U.S. government, El Salvador has been hard hit by the disease. The country of 6.4 million people has had 1,180 deaths or one for every 5,441 residents.
The United States has done worse, however, with one coronavirus death per every 1,130 residents.