There’s something uplifting about a community gathering on the shady lawn of an American courthouse to pray.
The beautiful vocals of a school choir, the uniformed Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard presenting the American flag, and a soloist singing “God Bless America” were all part of Highlands County’s National Day of Prayer celebration Thursday morning.
First Thursday in MayThe first Thursday in May is set aside so Americans can pray for their leaders and country.
On Thursday morning at the courthouse, members of various churches sat in folding chairs, and lawyers, sheriff’s deputies, clerks, staff and members of the public sat under a blue May sky and listened to speakers who spoke of the importance of praying for those in authority.
After an invocation by Highlands Tax Collector Eric T. Zwayer, Highlands County Clerk of the Court Jerome Kaszubowski welcomed more than a hundred participants to the service. He noted that the first National Day of Prayer proclamation was signed into law in 1952 by President Harry S. Truman.
County’s 29th Day of PrayerThe document asks Americans “to intercede for America’s leaders and their families,” he said.
“So all across the nation, from Maine to Hawaii, there are events going all over the nation today, about 30,000 observances,” Kaszubowski said. “This is Highlands County’s 29th observance; in 2020 we didn’t have a local observance because of the pandemic. This would have been our 30th year.”
After Supervisor of Elections Karen Healy led the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance, several local pastors addressed the crowd.
Confession and prayerPastor Aaron Jahjah of Union Church told the crowd that confession and prayer – by leaders as well as individuals – can heal. It was in keeping with the day’s theme, taken from James 16, which commands Christians to confess their sins to each other and to pray for each other.
“Sometimes we have to be able to say, ‘I’m wrong,’” Jahjah told the crowd. “Confession and prayer heal.”
“If we want to grow as an individual, if we want to grow as a church, as a county, as a nation, we have to be willing to say today, ‘I’m wrong.’ Everybody say (to each other) I’m wrong.”
Each member of the crowd turned and said to people next to them, “I’m wrong,” to laughter.
He told of residents of a town that gathered in an open field to pray for rain during a drought. Only a little girl, who had actual faith, brought an umbrella to the prayer meeting. Producing an umbrella of his own, JahJah told the crowd, the umbrella demonstrated the little girl’s faith.
‘God put you there’Dr. Eugene Bengston told local leaders that God put them in positions of leadership.
“I want to speak to the leaders here today,” he said. “You’re in a position of leadership because God put you there. Just don’t forget that, it’s a God thing you’re in authority. Stay close to him.”
Joe Lewis, who has sung “God Bless America” and other patriotic songs at the Highlands National Day of Prayer for many years, did so again, with the crowd joining him.
Band Director Leonard Cann led his Walker Memorial Academy Fire & Steel Band and Choir in several patriotic and faith-based songs.
Linda Dickson of Lake Placid said she loves coming to the event.
“I have attended every Day of Prayer that I could, mostly in Lake Placid, the last two years in Sebring,” she said. “I know prayer works. This is just a small county but it’s going on in other cities, all across the nation.”
‘Prayer does work’Dickson’s fiance, 86-year-old Wesley Sinner, laughed as he said, “The Lord loves a Sinner, right?” He said he believes prayer works. After he lost his wife of many years, he prayed for God to bring him a new companion. He said that companion is Dickson.
“Prayer does work,” Sinner smiled, putting his arm around Dickson. “We’re getting married in the fall.”
Kevin Ahrens, retired minister of First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine, was with a small group of local ministers who attended the prayer service. His son, Dr. Stephen Ahrens, is now the church’s pastor.
“It’s a wonderful time to pray for our country and pray for its leaders,” Kevin Ahrens said. “All of the denominations are here; we all love our country.”