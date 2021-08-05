Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Thunderstorms during the morning followed by occasional showers this afternoon. High 84F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.