Like many people, Bram Bevins spent plenty of time watching artist Bob Ross on television in his younger days. Also like many others, Bevins was content to watch Ross work his magic on the canvas and not get involved.
“I grew up watching Bob,” Bevins said. “I’m a cancer survivor, so I was in the hospital when I was a kid and I would watch Bob and just be mesmerized. But I never tried it. And then I think I was 39 the first time I picked up a paintbrush. I’m 45 now.”
Bevins was instantly hooked once he picked-up a brush and started painting himself.
“It’s just an amazing kind of anxiety relief, I guess really, because when you’re painting you can’t think of anything else,” he said.
Finding a way to relax was important to Bevins, who is taking a bit of break from his job as an attorney, and also teaches classes at Maryville College in Tennessee. But painting soon took on added importance for Bevins.
“The same year, I pick up painting I lost my Golden Retriever (Petunia) unexpectedly,” he said. “I painted one painting and then I kind of just put it aside and hadn’t really done anything with it. And when she passed, painting was there as a way to offer — I would almost say pain relief at that point. And that’s what my wife noticed. Every night I was painting as a distraction, you know, and the more you paint, the better you get.”
Bevins eventually signed up for a painting class taught by Steve Ross, Bob’s son, in 2019.
“That’s the first class he had taught in over 20 years,” Bevins said. “And we just kind of hit it off.”
When COVID hit and people were in lockdown, Bevins and Steve found themselves in constant communication.
“We’d sit on the phone for five hours sometimes and just talk about things,” he said. “Everybody always assumed we’d be talking about Bob Ross all the time. No, we’re just talking about crazy stuff all the time. And we just became friends.”
When lockdowns ended and Steve was ready to resume teaching classes, his instructing partner, Dana Jester, decided he didn’t want to travel any longer.
Steve asked Bevins if he would be interested in teaching classes with him and he accepted. The two have been to Michigan and Alaska and will have four days of classes in Ft. Myers, Sept. 7-10.
Bevins will admit to taking the class from Steve — not so much for the painting instruction — but because this was Bob Ross’ son, who viewers saw on occasion on the television show. From that aspect, he’s no different than a number of the people who will be attending the classes in Ft. Myers.
“Half of them in most classes are there because it’s Steve,” he said. “Actually, it’s probably more than half. My wife says it’s definitely more than that.”
Bevins said anybody on the fence regarding a class should hop down and sign-up.
“It’s not just about painting, it’s about having fun,” he said. “If you’re Bob Ross fan, you’re gonna get to hear stories that you’re not going to hear other places. I can’t encourage people enough to take the class if they have any interest in painting or if they’re just a big Bob Ross fan. We have yet to hear anybody say they’ve regretted taking a class with us.”
Bevins said there are people of all skill levels at the classes and he and Steve don’t care if you’ve never picked up a brush before or are an experienced painter.
“We love the teaching aspect of it,” he said. “You can have somebody that never picked up a brush and they’re going to leave happy because we will make sure that their painting looks good, and we work with them individually. Some people don’t need help. Some people need a lot of help. So it’s kind of a mix.”
Bevins said Bob Ross’ ongoing popularity is great and reminds him a bit of Elvis’ lasting legacy, as new people are introduced to him through television replays and YouTube.
“He’s more popular now than he when he was alive because of the internet,” Blevins said. “People have access to it. If you have a smart TV, there’s even a Bob Ross channel on there. You can get Bob Ross anywhere. Now, when I grew up with Bob, if you missed the episode on PBS that week, you didn’t get to see it again.”
Classes in Ft. Myers begin at 9 a.m. each day and will be held at the Fort Myers Alliance for the Arts, located at 10091 McGregor Blvd. Classes are eight hours long and you can sign-up by going to www.steverossart.com and clicking on the classes link.
You can find out more about Bevins at www.paintwithbram.com
“Again, I just encourage folks to consider signing up for the classes and it’ll be a fun day,” Bevins said. “Remember, folks don’t have to sign up for every day, they can sign up for one day or all four days. We’ve probably got about 12 seats left each day. So we’re not full, but we’re getting closer.
“But I would just encourage people to check it out and check out the website. And if they have any questions just contact me and I’ll get right back to them. But it’s a fun day or four days, and we guarantee you happy little paintings that you leave with.”