AVON PARK — It is unlikely that anyone in northern Highlands County will forget the events of April 4, when a hailstorm of relatively Biblical proportions tore through parts of the county. No one seems to have ever seen anything like it in these parts.
One of the hardest hit areas was the retirement community, Reflections On Silverlake, across U.S. 27 from South Florida State College.
Immediately following the storm, the residents of the community showed their “better nature” as human beings and began to help and care for one another.
“There’s over 500 units out here. Every single home sustained some kind of damage. Nobody came out unscathed,” Craig Kerner, neighborhood watch captain and hurricane committee member said.
Cathy Kerner, wife of Craig and a member of the hurricane committee added, “we have a resident that’s lived around here for 50 years and he says he’s never seen a storm like that.”
“I was in here and they were like baseballs landing in yard,” says Cathy. “I heard one of the reports said it was 80-100 mile an hour baseball-sized hail,” Stacia Brunson, member of the hurricane committee added.
“I’ve been on over 35 roofs in the last few days,” said resident Rex Brunson, who is also a neighborhood watch captain and member of the hurricane committee. “We’ve been tarping and plugging things up and just making sure they don’t leak,” added Craig.
Those who were unable were unable to tackle the repair and cleanup themselves due to age or health were quickly identified. People who were able, rallied to help in whatever way they could.
“We have one woman who is very handicapped. She was quoted $9,000 to fix her roof and there is just no way,” said Stacia, wife of Rex .
“I’m trying to mainly get to the elderly and the ones without insurance,” Rex added. “I’m free. I’m just here to help. I don’t want any money. I live a blessed life. My job is to share my blessings you know?”
“I transport people to doctors appointments and stuff so if anyone needs anything I’m here to help,” Stacia said.
Cathy added, “we kinda know the community. We know who, in general, usually needs help with things. So we know who to go to.”
Out of town at the time, Stacia was spared the horror of having to ride the storm out. Upon her return she was in awe of what her friends and neighbors had endured.
“I wasn’t here when the storm came through,” Stacia recalled. “The phone calls started rolling in. ‘Oh my God, oh my God, are you okay!? There’s so much damage!’ And I’m like, ‘what’s going on?’ He (Rex) said a hailstorm just came through here and everything is demolished.
“It looked like a forest had exploded. You couldn’t see the road for all the limbs and stuff. And then I just start seeing all the busted windows, the homes with all the holes in them.
“I was dumbfounded. But when I did pull in and all I saw was neighbor helping neighbor, and people running over here to make sure this one’s covered and that one’s covered, I knew it was gonna be okay,” remembers Stacia. “Everybody was helping everybody.”
“We have one woman up front (in the park),” Cathy related, “and she is handicapped. She was sitting there watching TV and they (hailstones) just started flying through her front window and all she could do was sit there and scream because she couldn’t get up.
“She said there was glass all around her and water was coming in. I’ve heard from several of the widowed ladies that it was the most terrifying thing they’d ever witnessed.”
“Mike Phillips owns a place here,” Craig recalls. “He was on vacation with his wife and adult children. He called and said, ‘I’m driving down there. What do you want me to stop and get?’ I told him ’get all the tape, tarps and screws you can find.’ He came down with boat loads of stuff.”
“That’s how people come together in this place,” Craig said, as if a proud father speaking of his children.