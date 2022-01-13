Highlands County libraries are offering story time once a week. We are so excited to get back in the groove of providing story time to our community.
The youngest children in our society benefit the most from literacy instruction. If we take time to build a solid foundation for reading success, our children will grow up to be successful in every subject. Building that foundation starts with building early literacy skills that are necessary for every child to learn to read. These skills are phonological awareness, vocabulary, print awareness and print concepts, letter knowledge, and background knowledge.
There are five ways to practice early literacy skills with children of any age – singing, talking, reading, writing and playing. By singing to and with your little one, you are slowing down your speech and allowing them to hear the small syllables and intonations that comprise oral language. Talking to your child by asking open-ended questions allows them to answer with more than just a ‘yes’ or ‘no.’ Reading to your little one is the single most important thing you can do to set them up for success. Writing is a representation of oral language and before children write to form letters, they need to build their fine-motor skills. Playing with symbolic objects and role-playing helps your child develop their vocabulary.
At story time, you will practice one, some, or all of these skills in a casual, small, social setting. Attending story time benefits your child but it can also benefit you as a parent. Of course, the material will help your child, but learning new methods will help you intentionally incorporate these practices at home. For even more information about early literacy skills visit www.everychildreadytoread.org.
During the COVID shutdowns, all in-person programming was stopped at Highlands County libraries to try and prevent the spread of disease. Now, as more of the world is opening back up, in-person programming can resume with a modification.
Until further notice, attendance at all Highlands County libraries’ story times is limited to 10 children in addition to their guardians.
Story times are hosted weekly at Highlands County Library branches. Avon Park Public Library hosts story time every Tuesday at 11 a.m. Lake Placid Memorial Library hosts story time every Wednesday at 10 a.m. Sebring Public Library hosts story time every Wednesday at 11 a.m. Each branch offers a different reading selection and program style.
Don’t forget that ABC Mouse is free to use at the library with no subscription needed so your little one can practice literacy skills anytime the library is open.
Visit www.myhlc.org to see upcoming events. For more news about the Highlands County Library System follow the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners Facebook page.