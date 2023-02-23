PLANT CITY — The theme for its 88th annual Florida Strawberry Festival this year will be “We Have a Winner!” The event runs from March 2-12.
There will be headline entertainment, youth livestock shows, exhibits of commerce and strawberry shortcake.
“Yes, it points to the recent win we achieved in naming strawberry shortcake as Florida’s official dessert as we’re a little partial to the berry,” said President Paul Davis in a press release. “We’re excited about this year’s event and look forward to sharing in the celebration of the shortcake dessert that has come to make us so successful.”
Participants can even enter a Strawberry Shortcake Eating Contest. There will be a variety of food contests for people to test their eating skills such as Deep Fried Strawberry Shortcake on a Stick, Strawberry Mashed Potato Pie, Amish Donut, Strawberry Spaghetti, Super Dog Mega Corn Dog and even a Strawberry Stemming.
During this 11-day event, there will be royalty crowned, parades, village contests, livestock judging, art, photography and horticulture contests, rides on the Midway and Kiddie Korral plus vendors and exhibits.
In a Florida Strawberry Festival press release state, “The strawberry industry has an economic impact of more than a billion dollars in the state of Florida,” said Davis. “Plant City is home to roughly 12,000 acres of strawberries and the Festival serves just about 200,000 shortcakes each year. We’re proud of our city and the Florida strawberry. It’s kind of a big deal around here.”
The festival is hosting 24 headline entertainers this year. The lineup is as follows:
Thursday, March 210:30 a.m. — Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra
3:30 p.m. — The Oak Ridge Boys Front Porch Singin’ Tour
7:30 p.m. — Walker Hayes
Friday, March 33:30 p.m. — Willie Nelson SOLD OUT
7:30 iday, March 3p.m. — Halestorm
Saturday, March 43:30 p.m. — Sara Evans
7:30 p.m. — CHRIS “LUDACRIS” BRIDGES
Sunday, March 53:30 p.m. — The Gatlin Brothers
7:30 p.m. — CHRIS YOUNG
Monday, March 63:30 p.m. — Neal McCoy
7:30 p.m. — Josh Turner
Tuesday, March 73:30 p.m. — Roots & Boots featuring Aaron Tippin, Collin Raye
and Sammy Kershaw
7:30 p.m. — CeCe Winans
Wednesday, March 83:30 p.m. — Tanya Tucker
7:30 p.m. — The Jacksons
Thursday, March 910:30 a.m. — Bill Haley Jr. & The Comets
3:30 p.m. — Tommy James & The Shondells
7:30 p.m. — For King + Country
Friday, March 103:30 p.m. — Wayne Newton
7:30 p.m. — Train
Saturday, March 113:30 p.m. — Sawyer Brown
7:30 p.m. — The Isley Brothers
Sunday, March 123:30 p.m. — Country Gold Tour, featuring Leroy Van Dyke,
T.G. Sheppard, Mandy Barnett and T. Graham Brown
7:30 p.m. — Lynyrd Skynyrd
Advance tickets for admission and for headline entertainment shows can be purchased online at www.flstrawberryfestival.com, at the Amscot Main Ticket Office located at 2209 W. Oak Ave., Plant City and by phone at 813-754-1996.