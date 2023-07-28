Reading, writing and arithmetic, many students are ready for these subjects and more after visiting the Back to School Bash at the Boys & Girls Club of Highlands County on Saturday in Sebring.
Despite the heat, the kids looked cool while donning their new backpacks and carrying new lunch boxes.
The Bash was the first one held at the Sebring location. The purpose was to ensure local kids were well prepared for the upcoming school year. The students will start the year off on the right foot. It was made possible through sponsors such as the Heads, Hearts & Hands of Heartland and the Robert C. Saffold Sr. Foundation, Inc. Several organizations donated items as well as shared resources available in the community.
Anyone with children knows the pain at the register when shopping for school supplies. The lists seem to get longer every year. Many parents are struggling to provide necessities for their families, so the back-to-school giveaways help with the seemingly endless list.
Eleanor Farris was accompanied by her family as well as cousins from the same family.
“Everything is so pricey,” Farris explained. “It’s hard enough to get one child ready for school, let alone several.”
The Farris family is grateful for the supplies and the fun day. Farris said she and her brother attended the Boys & Girls Club when they were younger. Now, her children attend. She is a big fan of the organization. She volunteers when they are busy.
“I just try to help Ms. Vern out whenever I can,” she said.
She is speaking about Vernetta Bolton, the director for the Boys & Girls Club in Sebring.
Robert Saffold Jr. represented the foundation which bears his late father’s name, Roberet C. Saffold Sr. The patriarch was known for always supporting the community and his foundation, and son continues his legacy.
“I recently moved back to town to pick up where my dad left off, here in the community that raised me,” Saffold Jr. said. “I want to give back to the community.”
Backpacks and lunchboxes weren’t the only items given out. Clothing and information on local resources were also available. A free lunch was offered to all who were hungry and everyone was kept hydrated with ice cold drinks. Snow cones from the food truck were also popular as a means to stay cool on the blistering hot day.
Toby’s Clowns were decked out in their silliest finery. They transformed the kids almost magically into superheroes and princesses with face paint. Many kids also received balloon hats and animals.
Dr. Cindy Bower of the Boys & Girls Club said the event ensures the organization is integral to the community. While the kids got their supplies, parents were able to register for internet service. Tri-County Human Services also handed out supplies and brochures with their services.
The children got to know one another over friendly games of ball. Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Community Oriented Policing Services to Achieve Diversity and Public Trust (COPS ADAPT) Unit also had deputies there hanging out with the children.
Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman was also in attendance. He said this type of event was important to drum up enthusiasm for the new school year. He also said, these events are making sure students have what they need.
Blackman feels it’s important for the young people to see officers besides the School Resource Officers and see a friendly face in the community. COPS ADAPT fosters relationships with members of the community.
“It’s very, very important,” the Sheriff said.
Highlands Fire Rescue brought a big ladder truck for the kids to check out. For those who missed this event, there will be others before school starts on Aug. 10.
• Lady Panthers Xtreme Travel Softball School Supply Drive is underway until July 31 for Highlands County School students. Items will be distributed Aug. 6. Drop off locations are Shamrock Pharmacy, 6 N. Main Ave., Lake Placid, and Hometown Roots, 517 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid. Donations needed include pencils, rulers, ballpoint pens, note books, color pencils, ,staplers, calculators, crayons, etc. For details, call Reggie Jones at 863-441-6778.
• Lake Placid Elks Lodge #2661 “Stuff the Bus” school supply drive is currently underway until Friday, Aug. 4. The lodge is asking the community to help stuff the bus with supplies that will be used for the children in the local community. Supplies can be dropped off from 1-7 p.m., daily except Saturdays, at the lounge of the lodge located at 200 County Road E. 621, Lake Placid. For questions, call Cathy Keck at 863-441-3287.
• The Lake Placid Elks Lodge #2661 Back To School Bash will be for the children of Lake Placid from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Elks Lodge, 200 County Road E. 621, Lake Placid. Members are planning to give the school supplies, have clowns, fire trucks, police dogs, music, dancing and food to entertain the children and their families.
• Back To School event will start at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 5, at Bountiful Blessings, 820 MLK Jr. Blvd., Sebring. There will be free food, free backpacks and supplies while they last. Community resources will be available and prayer.
• Back To School Bash & Backpack Giveaway will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 5, at the MLK Sports Complex, 207 E. State St., Avon Park. It is hosted by Highlands County Sheriff COPS ADAPT, Southside Community Resource Center, Hope Foundation, Jream Foundation, Boys & Girls Club and Highlands County NAACP. In addition to giving away school supplies, there will be a Touch-A-Truck event, food and games. For details, call Tikia McRae-Robertson at 863-873-5936 or Javonie Litchmore at 863-257-0842.