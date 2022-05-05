SEBRING — If the quality of art on display at the Highlands County School District Art Show is any indication of our future artists, we have a very bright future here in Central Florida. Amazing works in mediums such as ceramics, acrylic painting, watercolors, pencil, mixed media, and collages showcased a very high level of creativity and skill.
“We’re thrilled with the turnout this evening,” said Kristy Harris, Sebring High School Art teacher. “We have multiple talented judges. Middle and Elementary schools are judged separately. The High School works are judged overall and by category.”
Families and friends packed the Agri-Center on Friday evening, April 29. Excitement was in the air as young artists waited to hear their name called for recognition of their work.
Yulixa Santana, a 3rd grade student at Cracker trail Elementary, showed off her entry. “I wanted to make something with horizontal and vertical lines. I really like blue or teal, but I decided to work with purple this time.”
Madilyn Newman, a 2nd grader at Lake Placid Elementary, did a face that was part of a much larger work. “This is the face of my best friend, Kinder.”
Sebring High School Art Teacher, Steven VanDam, explained how his students work was displayed.
“Those students in the IB program are part of a two-year journey. They can earn possible college credits. Some students are in the AP program which also can earn credits.
“They all have to create a lot of art and work very hard and their work becomes showcased. They do ceramics, sculpture, drawing, painting, digital and mixed media. It’s the excitement of working together.”
Jasmine Groover is a teacher with Lake Placid Elementary. “The kids love this show. It’s so much fun to see them grow. We’re excited to expand with a new ceramics class.”
Sebring Middle School students Hailey Beard and Brooklynn Fuqua both showed off their creative entries. Each selected a different theme.
Their teacher, Rhoda Ross, said she tries to give her students a variety of art experiences so they can try different styles to find their niche.
“We’re so excited to see so many parents and friends coming out tonight to see the art work and support both the arts and the students,” said Hill-Gustat Middle teacher, Megan Ekenstedt.
VanDam, with the help of the other art teachers in attendance, announced and handed out the awards. Some of the winners were absent as there was a senior trip, ball games and a band concert conflicting with the event.
“We’re pleased to announce that our ‘Soup Up the Arts’ fundraiser event raised over $23,000 to help families in Highlands County,” said VanDam.
Honor Society members from the high schools passed out fruit cups courtesy of Everglades Seasoning.
Highlands County is already known for its art and culture. With these talented young people we can look forward to having even more talented artists brighten our future.