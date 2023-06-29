Some kid’s go to camp because their parents work and they need supervision or they need something to do during the summer recess. Other kids love to attend camp because it is both lots of fun and very educational.

Highlands Art League’s Kid’s Summer Art Camp is filled with the latter group as kids have so many choices of what they can participate in. Inside the Sebring Arts Center the kids enjoy such projects as painting, coloring and pottery. Outside activities include playtime in the park, sidewalk chalk, dodge ball and four square. This gives the children a well-rounded experience.

Recommended for you