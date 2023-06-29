Some kid’s go to camp because their parents work and they need supervision or they need something to do during the summer recess. Other kids love to attend camp because it is both lots of fun and very educational.
Highlands Art League’s Kid’s Summer Art Camp is filled with the latter group as kids have so many choices of what they can participate in. Inside the Sebring Arts Center the kids enjoy such projects as painting, coloring and pottery. Outside activities include playtime in the park, sidewalk chalk, dodge ball and four square. This gives the children a well-rounded experience.
“The kids really enjoy the variety of activities. Parents, especially working parents, love the hours we have the camp, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. We need to serve the needs of kids and parents,” explained Marcia Davis, director of HAL’s Kid’s Camp, during the session on Tuesday, June 20.
Another activity offered is library time, which is held every few weeks. Kids get to go next door to the Sebring Library and participate in a fun learning activity.
“Everyone attending gets a free breakfast and lunch, which are courtesy of the Highlands County School Board. We are a non-profit organization and this has been wonderful,” Davis said.
Some of the children attending were the recipients of camp scholarships. These students would not otherwise be able to have the opportunity to attend this special camp.
Davis said they were thrilled to get $9,000 from Duke Energy to fund these scholarships to the camp.
“We have kids coming from the Boys and Girls Club, Big Brothers Big Sisters and others that met the criteria established. The kids choose from 10 different themes for the 10 weeks to register and attend,” Davis said.
The camp has a variety of teachers, both young and old, who all have special skills. During week four, June 19-24, which was Cartoon and Disney Week, the instructors were Aidan Fontana and Haley Waltman.
All of the week’s activities center on those themes and include drawing, painting, crafts, and pottery (offered six of the 10 weeks), taught by well-known potter, Darian Dumont.
“I teach the basics of pottery. We want to make sure they have a good experience and have fun. The basics are pinch, coil and slab techniques,” Dumont said. “I demonstrate making pottery on a wheel. It is very difficult to learn. I tell them it’s like riding a bike; you’ll get bumps and bruises along the way, but it’s worth i.t”
Davis added, “We have students from Highlands County and some visiting their grandparents during the summer from other states.”
Arabella St. Laurent and Jace Davidson are two students who enjoy working with pottery projects. Arabella was making a clay flower while Jace was completing a pinch pot.
“Working with clay is my favorite part of the camp,” Arabella said.
Monsters were the theme of the day. Levin Evans was definitely a fan of them.
“I’m working on my monster project which is based on the second Monsters Inc. movie,” Levin said.
The camp is 10 weeks long so there is still time to participate. Obtain information on the camp on the Highlands Art League website at www.highlandsartleague.org.
“We want the kids to learn and have fun. We introduce them to different projects and techniques so they can decide what type of art they enjoy the most and want to pursue,” Davis said.