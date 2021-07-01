When students step back into the classroom after a long two months of summer, many struggle with the loss of previously taught skills. “Summer learning loss” is the idea that, over the course of the summer, students lose a portion of the knowledge they acquired during the school year. Some studies show that over 50% of students will lose an average of 39% of their gains from the previous school year during summer break.
Kindergarten readiness is also a concern for many parents and teachers. Students should possess certain skills prior to entering kindergarten to help with learning success. Young children with access to reading materials are more likely to obtain these skills. Similarly, students who have access to learning materials during summer are less likely to lose learning gains.
Not all families have access to the internet or readily available reading materials at home, but libraries can help close the learning gap. Your local library carries books for children of a variety of ages and reading abilities From colorful board books for toddlers and infants to middle school and young adult novels, the libraries have it all and they also provide free internet access for online learning tools.
ABC Mouse is a program designed for children between the ages of 2 and 8+. It provides games, videos and activities to strengthen reading skills, and the difficulty of the lessons can be changed. Normally, to access the program you would need to purchase a monthly subscription. However, your local Heartland Cooperative libraries give patrons access for free. All you need is your library card to log on to one of the public computers available inside the library.
Universal Class is also available with many courses to help students strengthen their skills during summer. Classes range from basic math to algebra, science courses, history, and literature. There is also a new program available to patrons called Mometrix. Mometrix has practice tests available for Common Core for first grade through high school, and FSA practice assessments from third grade and up. Patrons can practice math, reading, and even science standardized tests. ACT and SAT study guides are also available for free through Mometrix.
The internet has a lot of free resources to help combat learning loss during the summer. Parents may need to help their child set up their accounts, but these sources provide free practice for reading and math. A few of these websites are:
Math resources:
Reading resources:
Kids need practice in order to maintain the skills they have learned or to master ones they are struggling with, and your local library has lots of resources to help provide that practice.
You can visit the Heartland Cooperative’s website at myhlc.org to find out more about what programs we offer. Keep up to date with information about the library on the Highlands County Board of Commissioners facebook page.