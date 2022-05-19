Dive into reading this summer. The Highlands County Library System – which includes the Sebring Public Library, Avon Park Public Library, and Lake Placid Memorial Library – will host free events every week for children and families. This year’s theme is “Oceans of Possibilities,” so many of the events will be related to the ocean. Kids ages 1-11 can sign up for an incentive reading program and get prizes every week just for reading. Regular programming will continue throughout the summer at all Highlands County Libraries.
Highlands County Libraries are bringing back free movies on Saturdays. Lake Placid Memorial Library will be showing movies on the first Saturday of the month. Sebring Public Library will show movies on a Saturday every month after business hours. The Sebring Public Library will be closed for all services except for showing the movie during these times. Avon Park Public Library will be showing movies on the fourth Saturday of the month.
The libraries will also give out grab-and-go activities for teens during June and July. The packet for June will contain all supplies needed for a canvas painting with instructions included. The teens’ grab-and-go packet for July will include supplies to create an art journal.
Adults should stop by the “Books and Beyond” display at Highlands County Library branches to peruse the selected works for each month. Activities, recipes, and reading suggestions are included.
June and July movie dates at Highlands County Libraries:
- Avon Park Public Library – June 25 and July 23 at 2 p.m.
- Lake Placid Memorial Library – June 4 and July 2 at 2:30 p.m.
- Sebring Public Library – June 11 and July 9 at 6 p.m.
Avon Park Public Library summer events will be on Wednesdays at 3 p.m.:
- June 8 – Jellyfish sun catcher activity in Avon Park
- June 15 – Learn about ocean zones and their animals in Avon Park
- June 22 – Create a pearl shell necklace in Avon Park
- June 29 – Create ocean tangram art in Avon Park
- July 6 – Create your very own super seahorse in Avon Park
- July 13 – Create a munching shark in Avon Park
- July 20 – Make sea animal slime in Avon Park
- July 27 – Create a swimming scuba diver in Avon Park
Lake Placid Memorial Library summer events will be on Saturdays at 11 a.m.:
- June 11 – "Sea of Possibilities" trio of activities in Lake Placid
- June 18 – Seashells by the Seashore themed activities in Lake Placid
- June 25 – Make a lava lamp in Lake Placid
- July 2 – Ocean Creatures Bingo Bonanza in Lake Placid
- July 9 – Snail craft and ocean trivia in Lake Placid
- July 16 – Paint Drops Ahoy! Paint a masterpiece in Lake Placid
- July 23 – Relax with some ocean animal yoga in Lake Placid
- July 30 – Create your own tall (and salty) tales in Lake Placid
Sebring Public Library summer events will be on Thursdays at 2 p.m.:
- June 9 – Pirate activities in Sebring
- June 16 – "Seas" the day, beach themed activities in Sebring
- June 23 – Have a "whaley" good time with sea creature crafts in Sebring
- June 30 – Explore ocean conservation and clean an "oil" spill in Sebring
- July 7 – Create ocean art, play bingo, and make a flipbook in Sebring
- July 14 – Make waves with water transportation activities in Sebring
- July 21 – Seahorse splatter art and bubble wrap stamping in Sebring
- July 28 – Bermuda Triangle escape room and sea monster slime in Sebring
Summer Reading Program signups will begin Tuesday, June 7, but you don’t have to participate in the reading program to attend any of the free events. Follow the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners Facebook page to see announcements of upcoming events. Visit www.myhlc.org to browse the library catalog and see upcoming library announcements.