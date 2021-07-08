SEBRING — Sun N’ Lake held the opening Fourth of July festivities early Friday, July 2, in Sebring. This year a new food truck area opened at 7 p.m. and featured popcorn vendors, Mexican food, All-American hot dogs and hamburgers, along with an assortment of other tasty treats for customers to eat while watching the impressive fireworks display.
Patrons of the firework show had to park along Granada, an adjacent street, and not the usually parking area near the Sun n’ Lake pet friendly field where parking is typically held. That area was flooded and closed off, although a few brave souls in golf carts did go through the field.
The event went off without a hitch and featured full patriotic music and a fireworks display that always entertains a crowd that appears to get larger each year.