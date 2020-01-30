SEBRING — The Sun Steiners, the Florida Chapter of Stein Collectors International (SCI), held their winter show and sale on Jan. 25 in Sebring. Anyone interested in stein collecting was welcome to attend.
“We collect all kinds of steins,” said Paul Anderson. “They range from the 1700’s to today. We have a speaker later this afternoon. Dennis Baumgardner from Virginia, will be talking about brass, bronze and copper steins (drinking vessels).”
According to the SCI website, when American stein collectors travel to Germany, they often make the mistake of asking about “beer steins.” The word ‘stein’ is taken from the German language and actually translates to “stone” and does not refer to a drinking vessel.
Collectors have settled on a definition for a stein, which is a drinking vessel that includes a handle and either a hinged or set-on lid. Steins are found in all shapes, sizes and materials, such as glass, pottery, earthenware, pewter and porcelain. Rarer examples include wood, ivory and leather.
Arlen Anderson (Bradenton) collects ‘Munich Child’ steins. “We spend some of our summers in Munich to drink German beer and collect steins. I have about 450 of them. Munich was established in 1158. The “Munich Child” (actually a person, not necessarily a child), became a symbol of the city.
“The ‘Munich Child’ stein has the person holding a ‘mass’ (or liter) of beer in one hand and white radishes in the other. White radishes are sliced very thin and salted and are an appetizer with beer.”
Bruce Burner (Merritt Island) showed off one of his “Cold War” steins. “They were named for the cold war of 1956-1959. The stein lists the name of the person, their unit in the military, their location and also the names of the men in their unit. They usually had a lithophane in the bottom that was of a nude.”
A lithophane is a porcelain disk in the bottom of a stein that has been molded with a relief scene. They are quite a surprise when you see one for the first time.
George Schamberger had a ‘Reserviced’ stein. “These are from units of the military like artillery or infantry. When they left the unit, it was a sort of souvenir, as it listed the names of those who served. They had to buy them at a cost of one-and-a-half months of pay.”
John Argiru (New Port Ritchey) had an impressive display of glass steins. They were in many different colors and were glass with a pewter overlay.
Roma Eichhorn brought one of her mugs. She and her husband also brought their “Herman the German”stuffed bear.
“There’s a factory in Germany that has been there for many years that create ‘Salt Glaze’ steins, “said Carolyn Estep. “They’re still making them.”
“This is just one chapter,” said Paul Anderson. “We hold a national convention once a year. This year it will be in South Carolina. All of the steins tell a story. For some, they have a deep meaning.”