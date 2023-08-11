The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) Team is an elite paramilitary tactical unit in American law enforcement trained to perform high-risk operations that fall outside the regular officers’ duties.
SWAT started in 1987 in this county with six operators and now there are 18 members on the team. The team consists of operators, snipers and medics. Highlands County Fire Rescue has had full-time paramedics on the SWAT team for the past three years. They do the same training, carry weapons and render medical attention to people at the scene but mostly to law enforcement.
Patrol officers also get training with SWAT. Lt. Mike Delaney, who started in law enforcement in 1998 and is currently the SWAT team leader, said that it helps if patrol officers have advanced tactical training so they can evaluate situations to make the job easier for SWAT members when they arrive. Every patrol squad has one SWAT member.
SWAT Commander Captain Kenny Johnson said, “We are a unit that when all else fails, SWAT is there to restore order. We serve all high-risk search warrants.”
SWAT member Lt. Mike Brod, who has been in law enforcement for 28 years, said, “When things go above tactics and equipment to restore peace and order, we step in.”
There are two factors in becoming a SWAT member, explained Johnson, who has been in law enforcement for 31 years. First, there are tryouts to test a person’s physical ability such as pushing ups, running, obstacle course and then there is the firearms training. A candidate has to have a “90 percent accuracy as opposed to 80 percent for everyone else on the job,” Johnson said. Once they pass that, they go to be interviewed by a board consisting of SWAT members to be selected for the school.
The SWAT Training Academy is a six-day course offered at Polk State College in Polk County. Each day includes 16 hours of training. Members receive more advanced weapons training, hostage rescue, team element, tactical maneuvers, how to utilize equipment, and sniper training.
Preparation is the key to successfully making it to SWAT. Brod, who has been on SWAT for 16 years and is now retired from the unit, said the training was intimidating.
“You were left alone. There was a lot of anxiety to not let Captain Johnson or the people at the Sheriff’s Office down,” Brod said.
Detective Dusty Campbell, who has been in law enforcement for 12 years and is now the SWAT Element Leader, agreed with Brod that there was pressure to succeed.
“There’s no option to quit. I did not want to be a failure and let my team down,” Campbell said. “No one is there to push you once you are there. You have to be disciplined to go run or go to the gym.”
“As SWAT members, they are the best of the best,” Johnson proudly proclaimed.
When Johnson participated in the SWAT training in 1997, it was in Orange County and it was a two-week training. The first time training was offered in Polk County was in 2013.
In Johnson’s career, he has seen some pretty graphic crime scenes and admits that when children are involved it hits home.
“You have to have the mental capacity to push it aside.”
Johnson admitted that the hardest cases that he had to deal with involved an officer — such as the deaths of Highlands County Sheriff Deputy William Gentry, who died from gunfire in 2018; Florida Highway Patrol Sgt. Nicholas Sottile, who died in 2007 from gunfire; and Avon Park Police Sgt. Mark Wilbur, who died in 2008 from a heart attack while on duty.
“It’s hard to deal with the death of our fellow brothers in blue,” Johnson said. “I watched them die. It’s hard, but you have to brush it aside.”
Johnson confessed that he learned the hard way about how important it is to contact loved ones back home after a SWAT shooting incident. He did not do that after an officer-related shooting and his wife worried every moment until he got home.
“I make sure to always call her first,” Johnson said. “I also tell my officers to do the same.”
Campbell admitted that the SunTrust Bank shooting in Sebring in 2019 was emotionally hard on him. It was just another average day for him as he was eating lunch but then the call came out for SWAT to respond.
“SWAT had to go in. We were the front element through the door. Once you see that it’s real, it hits,” Campbell said. “You are also able to do your job, conduct business and not let the emotion get to you. It was a reality check.”
Brod served as the supervisor or team leader at the bank shooting. The shooter had the advantage over the team since they were exposed as they entered the building.
“As supervisor, I had to stand point and send my team in for potential death,” Brod said.
“I really liked tactics and the brotherhood in SWAT,” Delaney said. He made the team in 2000 and finds resolving a high risk situation challenging. “It’s harder for me to rely on someone feeding me information when I am a quarter a mile from the scene.”
Delaney added, “We have a job to do for the citizens and the sheriff. We do a task that no one else has the training to do. Most guys thrive on it. We put it aside and deal with the job.”
The families are important to all the SWAT members. Delaney was dating his wife, Michelle, when he decided to go into the police academy. “She’s gotten used to it. I do call her with the first opportunity that I get.”
As an emergency room nurse at AdventHealth in Sebring, Michelle Delaney is pretty used to handling trauma situations.
“God forbid, but if he was killed in the line of duty, then I would know that he was doing what he loves the most. He loves protecting people,” Michelle said.
They have been married for 22 years and have two boys. She said that their sons have grown accustomed to their dad’s line of work.
“We wait it out. He will let us know when they get an all clear,” she said. “They have seen their dad protect everybody. They can’t do anything wrong or we’ll find out about it,” she chuckled.
SWAT members have to keep their skills polished in order to maintain their elite status. They practice at the Highlands County Sheriff’s Shooting Range in Sebring. In addition to weapons training, they practice tactics and rescues in simulations. Locally, they train 12 hours a month, two to six days a month.