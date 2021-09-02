Connie Hamzy passed away on Aug. 21 at the age of 66. Details of her death have not been released.
You may not know her by that name but chances are if you are a fan of classic rock, you know her better than you think.
On the biggest hit of their career, 1973’s “We’re An American Band,” the rock group Grand Funk immortalized Hamzy for all of time. “Sweet, sweet Connie, was doin’ her act, she had the whole show and that’s a natural fact.” Hamzy is THAT Connie.
The following year the Canadian rock group The Guess Who would also sing of THAT Connie on “Pleasin’ For Reason” from their “Road Food” album.
In 1985, another American band, Cheap Trick, also paid homage to her in the song, “Standing On The Edge.” “Connie likes nighttime every night, Connie likes candy, every bite…”
For those who don’t know, Hamzy was part of a subculture that was particularly active in the 1960’s and ‘70’s music scene. She was what is known as a “groupie.”
A groupie is defined by merriam-webster.com as “a fan of a rock group who usually follows the group around on concert tours,” or, ”an admirer of a celebrity who attends as many of his or her public appearances as possible.”
There is actually a little more to it than that and the term is normally derogatory. For modesty’s sake we’ll leave it as it stands.
Hamzy began her “groupie career” at the age of 15 when her mother dropped her off at a Steppenwolf concert. The rest, as they say, is history.
Known as one of the most famous groupies of all time, Hamzy was even featured in a 1974 article in Cosmopolitan magazine.
As reported by abc.go.com, “I was determined to become a famous groupie,” Hamzy, who lived in Little Rock, told KTHV in 2019. “I really was.”
Hamzy also told KTHV that she was finishing her senior year of high school when the manager of Grand Funk called to tell her that her name would be in one of the band’s new songs. “I said, ‘Yeah I’ll have to see it to believe it.’”
Hamzy’s cousin, Rita Lawrence, said that Hamzy was an only child and had never married.
“She was just a wild child,” Lawerence said, “and she was really of that era, of the bands and all of that, that was her life, and she loved it.”