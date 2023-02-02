BARTOW — From its quaint beginnings 10 years ago, SyFy Bartow has become something of a juggernaut. With 25,000 people expected for this year’s 10th anniversary festival, SyFy Bartow has become one of the must-attend events in Central Florida.
The event is put on by Main Street Bartow Inc., a nonprofit organization that strives to bring economic revitalization to downtown Bartow. Sean and Lori Serdynski are the event organizers.
Randee Stricklin, who runs the car show, said it’s been great watching the event grow. The festival was held on one city block its first year. Now it fills eight blocks and side streets.
Stricklin attended the first event as a fan and was asked by Sean Serdynski to help out with the car show for the second festival. Being a car enthusiast, it was an easy decision to make.
“It’s a great time,” Stricklin said. “It’s a lot of fun. My favorite part is seeing all of the people in costume.”
There will be close to 125 themed cars at this year’s event. There were so many people wanting to participate, entries had to be cut off.
“We had about 70 entries last year,” Stricklin said. “I’m pretty sure COVID kept it down.”
Stricklin said many of the fan favorites will be back this year, such as the ‘Pikabug,’ Scooby Doo ‘Mystery Machine’ and “Lightning McQueen,’ several Ghostbuster Ecto-1 tributes, along with some cars from the Anime Cars of the World car group.
There will be some special guests, such as artist/illustrator Mark Maddox, a seven-time recipient of the Rondo Award for Artist of the Year; Athena Finger, granddaughter of Batman co-creator Bill Finger; and award-winning make-up artist Scott Fensterer, who was on SYFY’s Face Off show.
Other entertainment will include musical acts, a Kid’s Activity Area, the Cool Zoo interactive animal encounter, a costume contest and plenty more. Even the Polk County Sheriff Animal Control will bring animals up for adoption. There will also be plenty of vendors selling science fiction related merchandise and more, along with some tasty food options.
One reason for SyFy Bartow’s popularity is it’s free to attend, which is a nice change of pace from the science fiction festivals in Tampa or Orlando, where a family could easily be out $100 just getting in the door. There’s no charge to visit any of the guests or partake in all of the great things going on.
The theme for 2023’s SyFy Bartow is “To Boldly Go,” a Star Trek reference, but you’re not limited to getting decked out in Star Trek attire. All of you Harry Potters, Darth Vaders, anime characters, etc., are encouraged to show up in your favorite costume for a full day of fun.
The event takes place Saturday, Feb. 18 in downtown Bartow between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
To keep up to date on the latest SyFy Bartow happenings, visit facebook.com/syfybartow