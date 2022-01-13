SEBRING — Sweeping in from Tampa Bay, T.C. Carr & Bolts of Blue will open the 2022 Music in the Park concert series at Highlands Hammock State Park on Jan. 15. Carr is a highly original singer/songwriter whose style has been influenced by the sun, sand, wind and waves of Florida’s Gulf Coast. This exceptional vocalist and harmonica player is a virtuoso on the blues harp. Considered one of the best harmonica players in the Tampa Bay area and throughout Florida, Carr has garnered encores from the main stage of the Florida Folk Festival.
He is also known in Europe and across the country. Carr has shared the stage with many musical artists including Gregg Allman and Dickey Betts. Carr and his band, Bolts of Blue, who are scheduled to play from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., will set the Music in the Park stage ablaze with their mix of American blues, roots, swamp music and Gulf Coast rhythms. Find him on facebook.com/tccarrmusic/.
This concert, which marks T.C. Carr & Bolts of Blue’s third appearance at Highlands Hammock, is the third in a series which also includes Smokehouse — Feb. 19, the California Toe Jam Band — March 26, J.P. Soars & the Red Hots — April 16 and William Florian — April 30.
Concert admission is $10 per adult. Children 12 years old and younger accompanied by a paying adult are free. Park entry fees of $6 per vehicle with up to 8 people, are waived after 6 p.m. on concert nights. Bring blankets, lawn chairs and flashlights and enjoy an evening of music under the stars. Pets are not permitted, so please no dogs! Food and refreshments will be provided by food trucks and the Hammock Inn Camp Store. Music in the Park concerts are sponsored and hosted by the Friends of Highlands Hammock State Park.
All proceeds benefit park improvements. Find the Friends on Facebook and visit their new website, friendsofhighlandshammockstatepark.org. Highlands Hammock is located at 5931 Hammock Road in Sebring.