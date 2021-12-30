SEBRING — It is with great pride that the Tanglewood Art League is presenting our 11th annual Art Exhibition and Sale on Saturday, Jan. 8 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. in the Tanglewood Clubhouse. Our theme this year is “A Winters Art Walk.”
We are located on US Hwy. 27 opposite Denny’s restaurant. Admission is free. We encourage all visitors to purchase a raffle.
Cost is $5 for seven raffle chances. All money raised is used towards our monetary awards for two scholarships that are presented to two deserving art students at the South Florida State College Juried Student Art Exhibition in April.
You may split your raffle tickets between the two art prizes. Winners will be announced at the end of the Exhibit.
The raffle drawing will offer either a John James Audubon framed print donated by Ron and Brenda Eyring, Tanglewood residents or an original photograph titled “Golden Sunset” by our art league member Roger Beauman.
So please join us for a winter wonderland of art. All are welcome!