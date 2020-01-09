The Tanglewood Art League is very excited and proud to announce that they are celebrating the 10th anniversary of their Art Exhibition and Sale on Saturday, Jan. 18. The exhibition is open from 1 to 4 p.m. They have
hit a milestone and wish to thank all their patrons who have supported our efforts over the years.
They will again award two monetary gifts to two deserving art students at South Florida State College. As they have for the past 10 years, they will be selling $5 raffles at the door for two prizes. One is a framed giclee print by Master Artist Peter Powell Roberts. The print was donated by member, Norma Evans. The second is a giclee canvas photo print donated by local photographer James Waldron.
Come join the celebration at the Tanglewood Club House, located opposite Denny’s Restaurant on US 27. As always, all the art displayed at the exhibition and sale is created by resident members of the Tanglewood Art
League. They look forward to you joining them for an inspiring afternoon. Free admission.