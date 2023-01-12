SEBRING — It’s hard to believe that 12 years have gone by since the Tanglewood Art League began its Art Exhibition & Sale. We are very proud to announce that over the years we have awarded thousands of dollars to deserving art students at South Florida State College. Each year we have chosen a theme for our event. This year is no different. Our theme is “America” which we thought would be quite fitting for this time in our history. Come celebrate this wonderful country of ours with a talented group of artists and photographers.
The Exhibition will be held Saturday, Jan. 14, from 1- p.m. in the Tanglewood Clubhouse located opposite Denny’s Restaurant on U.S. 27 North. We will be selling our raffles, seven for $5. A lucky raffle winner will bring home a work of art at the end of Exhibition. The money collected will be awarded to two art students at the SFSC’s Juried Student Award Ceremony in April. As always, light refreshments will be served. Do come and spend an afternoon with our talented artist community.