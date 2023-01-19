SEBRING — The Tanglewood Art League (TAL) hosted their 12th Annual Art Exhibition and Sale on Saturday, Jan. 14. This event showcases a high level of variety, dedication and talent demonstrated in many different artistic mediums.
“It’s hard to believe that 12 years have gone by already since the Art League began its Exhibition and Sale,” said Judith Eckstein, TAL secretary. We are very proud to announce that over the years we have awarded thousands of dollars to deserving art students at SFSC.”
Every year a theme is chosen for the event. This year it was “America,” which is quite fitting for this time in our country’s history.
The event was open to the public and there was no charge to view the lovely works of art and visit with the artists. A raffle was held with a few lucky winners bringing home a unique work of art.
“All monies collected will be awarded to two art students at the SFSC’s Juried Student Award Ceremony in April,” said Eckstein.
Roger Beauman is a master of capturing exquisite sunrise and sunset scenes. “It takes a lot of patience to get just the right picture at the right moment. I do sunrises, sunsets, moons and even some birds and flowers.”
A smiling Melody Szepetky, was welcoming guests to the event dressed as Miss Liberty.
Many young girls since the 1950’s have had Barbie dolls. Loretta DeWitt is a master of creating that very special and unique Barbie.
“Everything I use to dress or decorate them is made from recycled materials, except of course for the glue and paint. My friends and neighbors don’t toss anything out until I see if there is something I can use. I like to hunt for treasure.”
Bob Clarke recently completed a companion work to his ‘Santa Claus in the Florida Hammock’ painting. The newer work is titled ‘An Old Fashioned Christmas.’
“This work represents the early days when toys were hand-made and things were less commercialized. The trees had natural types of ornaments. We have friends who have crocheted snowflake ornaments, like the ones I placed on the tree in the painting, for us for about 25 years.
“If you look in the new work, there is actually a mini portrait of the Santa Claus in the Hammock painting on the table along with a cookie and a glass of milk. The toys are also in both paintings. On the wall is a tiny painting of my wife from the 1950’s with her horse, Topper.”
The detail in Clarke’s work is amazing as you can clearing see the paintings as they appear in ‘An Old Fashioned Christmas.
Merritt Wiley had some interesting photographs on display including some of totem poles. “These are from a park in Ketchikan, Alaska. All of the totem poles carved have a message, story or purpose.
“While we were there I was talking to one of the carvers. He said one of our Presidents came to visit and they rolled out the red carpet. They wined and dined him. When the Chief went to Washington D.C., that same President snubbed and ignored him. The Chief went home and they carved a totem pole to specially put down the President and made people laugh.”
The Tanglewood Art League consists of residents of the Tanglewood Community. They work in a variety of different mediums. Some were career professional artists while others are very talented amateurs or hobbyists.