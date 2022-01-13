SEBRING — The Tanglewood Art League presented their 11th annual Art Exhibition and Sale on Saturday, Jan. 8. The theme was “A Winter’s Art Walk.”
Entrance to this event was free. Attendees were asked if they would like to purchase a raffle ticket. All of the money collected goes to monetary scholarships awarded to art students at SFSC. Every April the Art Department chooses several art students to exhibit their work in the college museum.
The Tanglewood Art League Committee visits the exhibits and chooses two pieces of art they feel are worthy of the award. The awards are presented to the students at the SFSC Juried Student Awards ceremony. Tanglewood is very proud of these awards which all the attendees at the event makes possible.
The clubhouse was decorated to match the winter theme. Videos of snow scenes were shown on the big screens on the side of the stage which added to the enjoyment of the winter art walk.
Refreshments were served. Two works of art were raffled off at the end of the show. Winners could choose either a John James Audubon framed print donated by Ron and Brenda Eyring or an original photograph titled “Golden Sunset” by Roger Beauman.
Beauman loves the photo opportunities available in Tanglewood. “The unique colors here are hard to find with our spectacular sunrises and sunsets.”
Bill Yantz created some “Amazing Birdhouses.” They are both decorative and useful. “The roof and trim is made from either copper or brass. The wood used is either mahogany, cedar or pecky cypress. These woods will never rot.”
If you enjoy large colorful works, Phyllis Cole has it all. “I work in acrylics and pour acrylics as well as some multi-media designs.“ She has large and small works, small prints and hand painted tile coasters.
Kathie Carr works in colored pencils and pastels with watercolor underpainting. “I painted this picture when a dove landed right in my geraniums.” She likes wildflowers and takes photographs for reference.
“I See You” is a large interesting work by Marge Carney. “I was practicing painting a large tree at the museum. I looked at it and decided it needed something. I took a picture of the squirrel looking at me and said, ‘that’s it.’ He was looking right at me.”
Two friends were visiting each other, both artists; Ruth Phillips and Loretta DeWitt. Phillips had a table with her works. DeWitt is a former resident who is returning to Tanglewood.
“I’ve loved taking photographs since I was a kid,” said Phillips. “I joined the art league here in 2006. My first camera was an old Brownie.”
Marge Carney and Norma Evans were browsing the works of Kathie Mousseau. “I work a lot in pencil and graphite.”
Janet Willis is both an artist and a writer. Her prints are in watercolor and oil. “I’ve written books for kids as well as inspirational books for adults.”
Sally Wentworth was looking at a work by Ingrid Strope. “It looks so real, very detailed, even down to the watch on his hand,” said Wentworth.
“I saw this guy when I was in France,” said Strope. “He was taking down a stone wall and I asked if I could take his picture. I kept turning around to get the right view and angle. I call him the stone mason.”