SEBRING — The appearance of COVID-19 this past year canceled many events and created some others that are quite unique. Tanglewood has its own unique parade that began in 2020 – the COVID parade.
Last year’s COVID golf cart train was created in response to the frustration of the COVID lock-up. Over 100 carts paraded through the park for the first COVID Golf Cart Parade.
This year the staging area was in the Outback neighborhood. Carts lined up on a cool evening around 7 p.m. Neighbors who may not have seen each other for a while had time to visit before the start.
“This year we had about 64 carts involved in our second annual parade,” said Tom Malingowski. “The parade was started last year as a way to have an activity, but yet be outside and able to social distance.
“We started with just a few friends going on a ride every other night and soon people were joining us. We decided to put up a notice and ended up with 104 carts. We tied a 6-foot long piece of crepe paper on the back of each cart for a fun reminder of social distancing.”
The parade snaked all the way through the various neighborhoods in Tanglewood including the Outback (the staging area), Big Sky, Whistle Stop, Wilderness, Carefree, Bayside, Circle, Wildflower and Dreamcatcher.
People sat out in their driveways waving to everyone as they enjoyed the parade. Carts of all colors participated; a few were decorated. Some people even brought their pets along for the ride.
“This year, since it was so close to Easter, some participants decided to throw candy.” Many people also shouted out “Happy Easter” too.
“We decided to make it an annual event to remember the lockup. We are already making plans for an enormous parade with surprises for next year during the last week of March!”