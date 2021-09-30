SEBRING — The Tanglewood Master Activities Committee (TMAC) has once again hosted their annual donation drive. This began on Sept. 1 and ended at their dance on Sept. 18. The recipient of the proceeds was the Peace River Women’s Shelter.
“We decided to spearhead a ‘socks and skivvies’ drive this year focusing primarily on the children,” said TMAC dance chair Lou Ann Weix. “We asked for new socks and underwear for boys and girls from size 2-14 and for diapers for the infants.”
There were various drop-off locations inside the Tanglewood community for the donations. In addition to the clothing, cash donations were accepted. At their dances, the TMAC team holds a 50/50 raffle to augment their donation to the charity.
“To start off our donations, the jackpot winner from our August dance donated their $500 winnings to our campaign,” said Weix. “The committee’s goal was to match or surpass that donation.”
In total they collected donations of $1,105 in cash and checks as well as three large clothes baskets full of socks, underwear and diapers.
“Our committee has run this donation drive in September for the past four years. During the pandemic the Tanglewood clubhouse was closed in 2020, so we decided to work even harder to increase donations in 2021 to make up for 2020.”
Peace River Center Victim Services lead advocate, Andrea Fennel, was at the Tanglewood Monday Morning Coffee meeting on Sept. 27 to accept the donations for the center. Fennell is also the Highlander Awards 2021 Woman of the Year winner.
“During the pandemic, Andrea went above and beyond her required duties,” said Ruth Keller, who nominated Fennel for the award. “For months at a time she worked seven days a week due to staffing shortages. She worked long, long hours and even used her own money to buy Mother’s Day gifts for the mothers who were at the shelter on the holiday.”
“Andrea Fennel is the driving force behind helping many women, children and even men get back on their feet after experiencing an abusive situation,” said Cindy Marshal, Aktion Club Advisor, who has worked on projects with Fennell.
Fennel was very excited and overwhelmed receiving the gifts so she and the Peace River Women’s Shelter can continue their good works in the community.
“Thank you to so much to all of you! This means so much too so many people!”
She was presented the donated supplies and checks totaling $1,105 by Weix.