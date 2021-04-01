Every January the Tanglewood Art League hosts their annual Art Exhibition and Sale. The last one was held in January of 2020 and was very special as it was their 10th anniversary.
Joyce Robbins was the event coordinator for the first ten years. On the clubhouse stage, in 2020, there was a giant decorated ‘10’ representing how proud they were of the anniversary celebrating and sharing all of their creative works with the community.
This year was different as the clubhouse was not open, due to COVID-19, to hold the event inside. Coordinators this year were Kathie Mousseau and Judith Eckstein.
“Many works were sold or commissioned during the event,” said Eckstein. “Since we couldn’t have our usual Art Festival in January 2021, we decided to get ourselves out there to the community and have a Spring Art Walk.
“We had so many people attend. They were excited to have something to do that was fun. People also bought a lot of raffle tickets which allows us the opportunity to fund scholarships for the Student Juried Award at SFSC.”
The art walk was held on Saturday, March 20. It was clear, cool and a little bit windy, but nothing deterred people from attending.
“It turned out to be a very successful event and enjoyed by many. We didn’t know how well it would be received and were greatly surprised. Except for the wind it was a very relaxed atmosphere, people were taking their time walking around and browsing,” said Kathie Mousseau, president of the Tanglewood Art League.
“It was wonderful to see all the different directions of the artistic talent here in Tanglewood,” said Mary Lee Cipriano.
The artists represented at the art walk included Bob Clarke, Judy McAfoose, Robin Rigazio, Rose Besch, Roger Beauman, Phyllis Cole, Barb Baker, Merritt Willey, Marge Carney and Linda Beardsley.
“Oh my goodness!” said MaryJane Disco. “What exquisite work. All mediums — jewelry, photography, glass work, oils, watercolor and acrylics.
“I actually bought a big colorful diptych from Phyllis Cole, a photograph of a Western Lighthouse from Merritt Willey and a beautiful watercolor of Sandhill Cranes in the field by Rose Besch (called Camouflage Crane Chicks).”
A diptych is a painting or piece of art that has two pieces that are complimentary to each other.
“I like being able to talk to the artists and photographers,” said Nancy Kelleher. “It was wonderful to experience the great talent in Tanglewood. It was really nice and I enjoyed it. Great job!”
Eckstein was very happy so many people attended. She said it was wonderful to see that kind of turnout. Attendees were excited to have something to do that was fun and enjoyed browsing through the beautiful art work on display.
The raffle was for a beautiful original oil work by Marge Carney. The winner was Marie Carbonell.
“It was so amazing to see what talented artists we have right here in Tanglewood,” said Linda Haas.