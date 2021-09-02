Some very dedicated high energy ladies in Tanglewood created ‘The Party Dance Crew’ during COVID to get people outside of the house safely while having fun dancing and collecting money to feed the children of Highlands County.
This idea of helping the residents of Tanglewood enjoy an evening of music combined with helping others in the community, especially children, took off and created a synergy of love and generosity.
“Since February we have collected over $17,000 from the wonderful people of Tanglewood,” said Deb Gitro, one of the group’s organizers. “We have paid our bands and then donated the rest of the money collected to different organizations here in Highlands County.”
They have donated to Fred Wild Elementary School several times, including helping them obtain library books for their Little Library.
“We collected school supplies for them and donated them on Thursday August 26, which is my birthday. This is the best birthday present I can get, seeing what we have collected that we are taking to this school!”
On August 26th, the tables in the Tanglewood Clubhouse were filled with backpacks, notebooks, pens and pencils, colored markers, paper, colored pencils, crayons, Kleenex and other necessitates to help students and teachers get ready for learning.
The team working that day included Deb Gitro, Denise Singler, Carmelita Cousins, Jan Carbaugh, Kay Randall, Pam Batey and Jackie and Bill Mogilski.
“We decided to start doing this when everyone was cooped up with COVID-19,” said Jan Carbaugh. “Deb wanted to have some dances outside. We decided to offer them by donation. After paying for the musicians, everything else goes to charity.”
Jackie Mogilski agreed that it would work to be safe outside. There were many protocols to respect for COVID, but having entertainment gave many people something to look forward to.
“People have been very generous in their donations because of their love for the children of Highlands County. That’s what it’s all about,” said Kay Randall.
Paula Novak is the coordinator for the ‘Hands for Homeless’ collections. Those children that need food for their families get a package of food on Friday afternoons that will feed their family for the weekend. This is another organization that they assist with along with the Heartland Food Bank.
“We chose to do most of our work with Fred Wild Elementary as it is the poorest school in the county and really need our help,” said Gitro.
“We love to do this,” said Carmelita Cousins, who is called the ‘official collector’ in the Tanglewood group. “We really appreciate all the support we get from others. Tanglewood opens its pockets to help the community. They are very generous. We even receive some additional cash donations.”
As long as everything remains open in Tanglewood, the dances are open to the public. For more information, please visit Gitro’s Facebook page, ‘Deb Taft Gitro’.
If you would like to make a donation to help this great cause, please contact Gitro directly at 863-991-3993.
“Our residents in Tanglewood are amazing!” said Gitro.