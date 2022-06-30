SEBRING — Tanglewood’s Broadway Lights is presenting a patriotic performance titled: ‘Proud to be an American’ on Saturday, July 9 in their clubhouse located at 3000 Tanglewood Parkway in Sebring.
The show is open to the public. Tickets are $5 at the door. Gates will be open and the doors open at 6:15 p.m. with the performance starting at 7 p.m.
“This evening performance will be a tribute to all of our veterans and this great country of ours. The history of how America became such a great nation will be the focus through narrative, music and song,” said Donna Scorse, manager of Broadway Lights.
There will be a tribute to American veterans starting with our first president, George Washington. The journey continues with America’s perils, accomplishments and victories. It will be an interactive evening as the audience will be encouraged to sing along.
“Broadway Lights is proud to stand with all of our veterans on July 9th,” Scores said. “We would not be a nation of freedom, democracy and cultural diversity without the sacrifice of our military and their families.”
The performance will reflect on those men and women who bravely risked life and limb in the face of extreme danger to fight for our freedom.
The seating will be in an intimate setting of round tables to encourage friends to attend and also allow people the opportunity to meet new friends as they celebrate our freedom.
“Veterans are welcome and encouraged to attend with free admission. Just proudly show your identification card at the door.”
We salute and sincerely thank all of our veterans for their service and welcome them to this event.