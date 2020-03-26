SEBRING — With so many events and activities and even store and restaurant closures, sometimes you just have to make your own fun. The residents in Tanglewood are finding creative ways to enjoy themselves while practicing social distancing and overall safety.
St. Patrick’s Day celebrations were canceled including the popular Irish Ceili with Daryl Patrick and his group. This production, put on by the Broadway Lights Theater company in Tanglewood, was open to the public and always well attended.
The feast of Saint Patrick, or St. Patrick’s Day as it is celebrated in the US, is held annually on March 17. It is a religious as well as a cultural celebration of the date that St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland, passed away.
In the US, it has become a day for parades, festivals, celebrations and ceili’s. Corned beef and cabbage as well as green beer have become symbols of the day as well as the ‘wearing of the green.’
A ceili, or Irish music party, usually involves a social gathering, dancing, storytelling and Gaelic folk music. It is a festive occasion for friends and family.
The Whistle Stop group in Tangelwood, which consisted of Charles Keuhn, Kurt Logan, John Weatherhead, Kitty Logan, Jan Peterson, Terry Peterson, Dale Wright and Gene Arth, kept their group to less than 10, only moving their chairs closer for a photo.
“We have lots of Irish music. I also ordered pizza with green peppers for St. Pat’s Day,” said Keuhn.
Jan Peterson added, “We also had Watergate salad as part of our green food.”
“Let everyone know that Whistle Stop never stops having fun!” said Kitty Logan.
“We have so much fun that you need to watch out. Our neighbor Bubbles might start doing karaoke in the street next! We just like to have fun and enjoy life,” said Peterson.
Keuhn had an impressive playlist of music for the occasion. Some of the songs included ‘The Boys Won’t Leave the Girl’s Alone’ (the Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem), ‘Shepherd Moons’ (ENYA), ‘Sea of Dreams’ (Davy Spillane) and ‘Two for the Early Dew’ (Liam Clancy).
In the Wilderness neighborhood, another group of friends was having fun. To meet the social distancing requirements, the men were visiting in one driveway and the ladies in an adjacent driveway. In the center was a grill with the grill master making pizzas.
“We’re just enjoying good friends and good food. Pizza’s and pie (strawberry and key lime),” said John.
“Don’t forget,” added Donna, “We’re also celebrating winning the bean bag baseball tournament!”
They all agreed that they were making some fun because there was nothing else to do.
Many people had St. Patrick’s decorations outside their homes. Someone suggested getting some fresh air by traveling around the community in their golf cart and searching for different decorations.
According to legend, St. Patrick used the green shamrock, with its three distinct leaves, to explain the Holy Trinity to the Irish pagans. It has become a visual representation of the day.
Those cute leprechauns, with their secret pot of gold, are said to be the reason you’re supposed to wear green. Tradition says that wearing the green makes you invisible to those mischievous guys. If they see you, they will sneak up and pinch you.
Whatever the legends and traditions passed down, St. Patrick’s Day is fun. People have a reason to get together and celebrate and put their cares away for just a bit. Today, it just takes a little more creativity.