SEBRING — Some of Tanglewood’s talented and dedicated ladies are part of a volunteer non-profit organization that sews for fun. They are very busy, getting together every week, to work year-round on projects as well as staying focused on their goals for holiday gifts for those in need in Highlands County.
Barbara Butcher, of Tanglewood, is the leader of the group called the ‘Sew N Sews’, which has about 16 regular members. She taught school, from kindergarten to fourth grade, in Rochester, New York.
“I just love kids, so working on all these items and the children’s clothing is very rewarding.
“We’ve been working on making blankets, fidget quilts, shirt protectors, children’s clothing, tote bags, walker bags, hand exercisers and veteran’s quilts.”
Fidget blankets are a unique item created for those with Alzheimer’s disease. They like to fidget with their hands so the blankets have such things as zippers, buttons, bells, and ties so they can work their hands while they enjoy the warmth of the blanket.
“We work on items with whatever people want to donate. I hit some sales during Black Friday and bought the expensive items that are rarely donated like batting and elastic. Cash donations really help us buy more product.”
A lady named Zelda Kimm started the Tanglewood group with some bolts of denim fabric that was donated. Butcher says that’s how the group got its name. Jeanie Fresco was the group leader at that time.
Kimm saw a need for children’s clothing in Highlands County. The clothing was distributed to those in need and then people started donating fabric, zippers, buttons and more. The items made depended on what was received as far as donations
She also liked to write little poems and here are a few of her words of wisdom. “Even with fun and laughter, we all still get a lot done. We look to add joy and pleasure to those in our community in need.”
According to Butcher, here is a list of the number of items donated this month: Joy For All (178 items), Peace River Women’s Shelter (54 items), Good Shepherd (40 items), The Manor at Lake Jackson (40 items) and the Highlands County Veterans Center (39 items).
Vivian Johnson is a 96-year-old was a full-time member of the group when she lived in Tanglewood. She now winters in Sebring. She buys her own fabric and makes items from home to donate to others. Her Flamingo themed quilt is a special one and will be a raffle gift at the 2023 Craft Fair.
Johnson is still quite the seamstress and donated six of her lovely blankets to ‘Joy For All’ this year. Her blankets are brightly colored and are sure to bring a smile to the lucky recipients of her work.
She sewed all the clothing for her six children while they were growing up and has created over 1000 quilts. In addition to quilting, she knits, crochets, sews and has even worked on upholstering.
“We are always in need of fabrics, especially for children’s and men’s clothing, kitchen towels in plain colors, sew on Velcro, ¾ inch elastic, pillow forms 14” and 16” and of course money for batting, thread and other items needed,” said Butcher.
Donations can be brought to the Tanglewood Craft Room on Thursday mornings or you can contact Barbara Butcher at bbutcher1226@gmail.com or June George at ttime4us@embarqmail.com. For emails, please put “donations” in the subject line.