SEBRING — Tanglewood has its own puzzle master. His name is Mike Miller and he has 80 completed puzzles and a new one in process.
They are all numbered and lovingly framed. Each one has its own story and is very different from the others. They hang in a well-lit room and show like an art gallery display.
“Puzzles are something to do,” Miller said. “You need some smarts to figure things out. Some of them have intricate patterns. Once I started having problems with vertigo, I couldn’t golf or bowl anymore, so I picked up doing puzzles.”
About three years ago, Miller completed his first masterpiece. The result is a beautiful framed piece of art that has all of Florida’s lighthouses on it, along with where they are located in the Sunshine State.
His puzzles range from animals and cartoon figures to Thomas Kincade paintings, the Teenage Mutant Turtles (a hologram puzzle), antique cars and beautiful landscapes.
“Right now, with COVID, so many people are doing puzzles. I take what I can find. I used to go to the library and get a puzzle and replace it with another. Now there are no puzzles to be found. It has become a very popular pastime right now.”
Miller has five puzzles depicting the artwork of famous artist Thomas Kincade, who is known as ‘the painter of light.’ Those are some of the more difficult puzzles due to the smaller pieces and the finer details.
“Some of these puzzles, especially the old cars and the presidents, I had to use a magnifier to complete. The tiny labels, wording and details take time and patience to work with and see.
“I really enjoyed the large puzzle I have with all of the U.S. presidents, with their years in office and other information. I actually learned a lot about them too.”
Another type of puzzle that is difficult, but rewarding to complete, are those with reflections on the water. Miller has some of these and they are some of the most beautiful and challenging in his gallery. Lots of time and patience are needed.
“I really enjoy doing them. It’s time consuming and also difficult when there are many pieces of the same color. I get a real feeling of accomplishment.”
His latest puzzle, number 80, was just completed last week. It is titled ‘Sunnyside Orchard – Apple Picking.’
Miller is currently working on number 81, a ‘Star Wars’ themed puzzle with his faithful dog, Princess, looking on.
“She’s my buddy and my companion.”
Miller has two sons. One has been a business owner and works in construction anagement. His other son is a retired lieutenant colonel from the Air Force, serving our country for 33 years.
“I’ll keep doing puzzles as long as I can get them. They relax me and keep me doing something.”