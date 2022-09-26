SEBRING — The Humane Society of Highlands County's Terror Trail has been putting fear into people for 13 years. But this year's event will be the final chapter for the popular fundraiser.
“We had 13 highly successful years of presenting Terror Trail,” said creator Jon Spiegel. “The time has come to bring it to an end. This will be the final year for Terror Trail. We will be directing our attention on a brand new event that will be announced at a later date.”
Terror Trail was popular with teenagers and adults, giving Highlands County residents a local alternative to the Halloween events in Tampa or Orlando at a fraction of the cost, while also supporting a good cause.
An assortment of different scare scenes lined the one-half mile trail and planning and building the scenes began in May by the group Spiegel refers to as "The Terror Trail Production Team."
Spiegel said it was their task to come up with a concept and bring it to life, as every year had new and different scenes.
"Terror Trail was a lot of work but it was worth it," he said. "We raised money for the shelter, we had fun and have good memories. We would like to give a big thanks to everyone who has supported Terror Trail over the past 13 years, especially Dr. Daniel Parnassa for sponsoring the event."
The event is scheduled to begin Friday, Sept. 30 and run Friday and Saturday through October.