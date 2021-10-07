SEBRING — Face your ultimate fears at Terror Trail’s Terror Vision starting Friday, Oct. 8 and runs every Friday and Saturday after that. The Humane Society of Highlands County would normally be opening Terror Trail this weekend, however, heavy rains in the area have caused flooding to parts of the trail. Organizers decided to postpone the opening by a week to let things dry out. Ticket window hours are from 7-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Terror Trail is the largest fundraiser for the humane society. It takes place in the woods adjacent to the humane society at 7421 Haywood Taylor Blvd.
Last year, Terror Trail was canceled due to COVID, so organizer Jon Spiegel said they are pulling out all the stops this year. Walking through the storage area where the scenes are kept, Spiegel decided to bring everything out which meant more work and expense. He felt it was worth it because of last year’s cancellation.
“This will be the best of the best,” Spiegel said. “We put everything out. There will be more scenes including a new Blood Harvest Scarecrow Gauntlet and giant pumpkin creatures that we have been working on since April.”
Spiegel said they come up with new scenes and ideas every year because they don’t want to be repetitive for their customers. He also said they are expecting large crowds over the next few weekends because of the last year’s cancellation and opening a week later than normal this year.
Guests should park at Gate 3 at the Sebring International Raceway and a bus shuttle will ferry them to and from the site. Spiegel said the ground could be soggy if they get any rain and to wear appropriate footwear. Light concessions will be available.
“Parents must decide if their children can tolerate the intensity of the trail,” Spiegel advised.
Terror Trail is still seeking a few volunteers for various positions. Anyone over 18 who is interested should send a message on the Terror Trail Facebook page.
If there is a rain day, they will announce it on Terror Trail Facebook page as soon as they make a decision. For more information, visit terrortrailsebring.com.