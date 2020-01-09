An evening out at a fine Highlands Country restaurant for prime rib with all the trimmings plus dessert may cost you in excess of $50 a person. An evening out at the Saturday, Jan. 25 Lake Placid Athletics Association dinner will cost you that as well. But the feeling after will make you proud.
The annual “Benchwarmers Ball,” like the past four, promises to be a night of good food, dancing to Party Dog Rick, a chance to win auction items, enjoy friends, talk sports and support Lake Placid athletes. Dinner is your choice of Prime Rib or stuffed chicken breast.
And the word out is that if you are really hungry you can go back for seconds! And the deserts are really “to die for.”
The Lake Placid Athletic Association has been around for over 50 years. They provide support for youth sports programs by providing training equipment, uniforms, scholarships. They also continue fundraising for the completion of a sports training facility near the schools.
The Association has a strong belief that participation in sports has a positive outcome for youth as they become adults. Many of the sports they support become lifetime sports for the kids. Many older adults in the area testify to that as they can be seen in their 70’s and 80’s playing tennis, softball, swimming and golfing throughout the county, actively enjoying their senior years.
Over the years the annual dinner dance held at the Lake Placid Elks Club on Highway 621 has raised thousands and thousands of dollars to support the wide range of youth sports programs.
Last year alone $2,000 was awarded to high school seniors going on to college, $2,500 to the high school football program, $3,500 raised via a BBQ, to middle school athletics, cheerleading, high school golf, $3,000 to swimming, $250 for cross country, $3,000 for high school softball and $800 for high school girls soccer. Additional funds are used to send athletes and coaches to camps and clinics to hone their talents. LPAA also pays for all the concession stand supplies to support middle school athletics.
Contacts to purchase tickets at $50 each. To become a sponsor or have your team involved call either Emily Dabolt at 863-633-9640 or Laura Teal at 863-441-0729.
Sponsorships are available from $25. Sports teams can make extra money for their team by helping sell tickets, decorating tables or supplying auction items.
If you do not care to have dinner, for $10 at the door, you can dance the night away from 9 p.m. to midnight. Another yearly fund raiser is the annual golf outing scheduled this year for Saturday. March 7.
If you care to help in any sport, work in concessions, your time and talent is most appreciated. Just give Emily of Laura a call. Helping area youth become wholesome adults is what makes America so great.