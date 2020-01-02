AVON PARK — The Heartland Cultural Alliance (HCA) is pleased to present the Art of Bob Clarke in the HCA Museum Gallery, Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art, 310 W. Main Street, Avon Park.
Artists reception is from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday,Jan. 4. Refreshments, There will be a Peter Powell Roberts print raffle. Event is open to the public and admission is free.
The show will be up through the month of January. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. — 3 p.m., Wednesday — Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 Saturdays.
Bob Clarke attended art school in New York City and earned an Associate Degree in Advertising Design & Production from Mohawk Valley Community College in Utica, New York; a B.F.A. in Communication Design at the State University of New York at Buffalo; and an M.A. in Graphic Design from Kent State University, Kent, Ohio.
He was a freelance graphic designer serving clients in Central New York and a Professor of Graphic Design and Drawing at Mohawk Valley Community College, Utica, New York from 1981 to 2008. From 2001 to 2012 he was an Adjunct Professor of Communication Design at Syracuse University, New York.
Bob and his wife, Rose Ann, reside in the community of Tanglewood in Sebring, Florida Bob is a member of Highlands Cultural Alliance and the Tanglewood Art League.
For more information contact Norma Evans, phone 863-385- 3533, email, nrpe1901@gmail.com
The Heartland Cultural Alliance (HCA) is a 501 © (3) not-for-profit organization dedicated enhancing the quality of life in Highlands County by promoting its art and heritage.