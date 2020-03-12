SEBRING — On Tuesday, March 3 Highlands Hammock hosted the third and final program of the Florida Humanities Series. The free program was held inside the park recreation hall from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. and an informal meet and greet with speaker David Schmidt began at 6 p.m.
Before the start of the presentation, attendees could grab complimentary cookies and tea being served by park volunteers. Volunteer Johnny Bell, who was greeting attendees, expressed how great the park programs are because many from the campground and community come out to attend.
As everyone took their seats, Park Service Specialist Carla Sherwin opened up the presentation by thanking all who showed up, “We are so glad that you’re attending these and we hope that you’ll continue to do so and spread the word about these programs.”
Sherwin then commemorated Myra Coggeshall, a volunteer who has been serving the Florida State park system for over 20 years. She then mentioned all the great upcoming events, such as the next Music in the Park concert on March 28 with The California Toe Jam Band performing or the much-anticipated Firefly Nights Tram Tour around mid-March. Sherwin then announced speaker David Schmidt.
Schmidt welcomed all to experience his presentation, “The Artist Who Saw Through Time” about great American wildlife artist Charles R. Knight (1874-1953). Not only is Schmidt the curator for the Civilian Conservation Corps Museum at Highlands Hammock Park and a Florida Humanities scholar, but he’s also part of the Citizen Support Organization (CSO) Board of Directors.
Prior to these titles, he was a retired teacher from Indiana, where he taught special education and history for 37 years. With a second masters degree in history, Schmidt had Franklin D. Roosevelt as his cognate and is an expert on WPA (Work Progress Administration) projects. His position as curator started five years ago after he found out the park had been looking for a curator at the CCC for over a year, he decided to jumped right on in, “I just bought a house here, went home, sold my house in Indiana and moved back down here. And I haven’t looked back. I’ve enjoyed every minute of it because you get to do presentations like this” said Schmidt.
He’s been a Scholar at Florida Humanities for two years, where he has given lectures from the Florida Keys all the way up to Lake City.
Schmidt’s fascination with Knight began when he was researching the Work Progress Administration (WPA), which was President Roosevelt’s most famous of the New Deal Programs due to the millions who were employed during the later years of the Great Depression. The programs ran from 1935 to 1943.
WPA was responsible for the construction of many U.S. infrastructures, such as public buildings, roads, and public parks. Something that Schmidt discovered was if a town got a building paid through the WPA, they also received a piece of art to go with it from various well known artists (created under Federal Project One).
President Roosevelt believed that art uplifted the people during the Depression. Charles Knight was responsible for one of those WPA New Deal art pieces and it resides in Sebring. Knight originally painted the “Prehistoric Life in Florida” mural for the Sebring Post Office in 1942 before it was moved to the Sebring Library, its present location.
“And the more I looked at Knight, I found out that ‘Whoa! This guy is the real deal” expressed Schmidt.
Schmidt examined the life and work of the revered artist. Brooklyn-born Knight was a wildlife artist, who painted, drew, and sculpted. He was most famous for his innovative and intuitive depictions of dinosaurs, “He actually changed how our whole concept of dinosaurs and what dinosaurs look like and prehistoric animals and he was a master of renaissance. He was a man of many, many things,” stated Schmidt.
One can say that the artist was responsible for how the modern world thinks and portrays the ancient animal kingdom. What started his career was when he was asked to draw a restoration of a Elotherium (a mammal crossed between a pig and cow) at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. The bones of the prehistoric animal which were on display at the museum were used along with Knight’s creativity and knowledge of pig anatomy to create the art piece.
The museum, pleased with his product, commissioned Knight to array their fossil hall with paintings of other prehistoric creatures. Schmidt mentions how Knight and the director of the museum, Henry Fairfield Osbourne, changed how museums were presented and represented.
At the age of 25, Knight made drawings and a clay model of a Stegosaurus, “The thing I found very interesting when I was studying him, is the paleontologist at the time, had argued about where those plates went on the back of a Stegosaurus, were they in a straight line or were they staggered, and it took some time, Knight believed they were staggered and eventually he was proven to be true” stated Schmidt.
Schmidt went on to talk about some of the other accomplishments of Knight. After the success of his restoration paintings at American Museum of Natural History, other museums wanted paintings for their fossil exhibits.
People can find Knight’s work at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles; Carnegie Museum in Pittsburgh; The Smithsonian and many others. Chicago’s Field Museum of Natural History commissioned Knight for a 28-mural series, which took him about four years to complete.
“He actually moved to Chicago. He rented a building and his daughter went and stayed with him, supported him through his work,” said Schmidt.
He wrote and illustrated books, one of them, “Life Through the Ages” inspired Schmidt’s presentation title. Schmidt went on to talk about Knights impact on other artist, the film industry, toys, and books. One of the illustrators from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s “The Lost World” used Knight’s art for the novel.
In the film industry his dinosaurs can be recognized in King Kong (1933) and Walt Disney’s Fantasia (1940) and in world renowned director Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park (1993). Though many don’t know of Knights work, he still lives on in his renditions of dinosaurs through the course of modern history in the form of pop culture.
To support and find out about more programs Florida Humanities and Highlands Hammock have to offer, please visit floridahumanities.org and floridastateparks.org