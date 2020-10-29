The Beatles vs. The Rolling Stones

After an eight month hiatus in Lake Placid, live music presented by Sun Events plans to make its return with the Hits of the Brits tribute show. Come out and watch the battle of your favorite rock bands, The Rolling Stones and The Beatles, LIVE in Lake Placid, Friday, Nov. 13.
THE HITS
What band did it better: The Beatles or The Rolling Stones?
All the hits from both bands will be on full display.
People can expect hits like “A Day in the Life,” “Penny Lane,” “Hey Jude,” “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” “Ruby Tuesday,” “Wild Horses,” “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” and more.
WHO IS BETTER?
It’s a question without an answer.
“The Beatles are more of a laid back show compared to the Stones,” Radford said. “The Stones … they are more in your face. The volume gets turned up and we rock the house. It’s party time when the Rolling Stones come out.”
It depends on the listener, according to Radford.
“There are a lot of different aspects between the two bands,” Radford said. “For me, I’d rather play the Ringo (Beatles) drums than the Charlie Weis parts. But it is just a personal taste.”
THE SHOW
“With both bands together, it’s a sell-out event,” Radford said. “A lot of fans are Beatles fans and a lot are Rolling Stones fans but both crowds show up and make it a killer event.”
The best part for Radford and his band mates is the crowd engagement and love of the music.
Radford said the musicians in the band are the real winners.
“Other people get to listen to it and enjoy the music, but we get to get on stage and be part of tribute,” Radford said. “We are lucky to get to do that. More than just listening to the music and enjoying it, we get to be on stage and act it out. It’s hard to beat … to put into words. We all have memories associated with these songs.”
SAFETY FIRST
After months away from music, both the artist and the promoter are looking to get back into the saddle. “We are looking to provide an escape; come, have fun with your friends, listen to some world-class music and be safe. We hope to allow you to forget about the outside world for just a few hours and enjoy the music,” says Rachel Frank with Sun Events.
The Genesis Center has numerous safety protocols in place, including distanced seating between parties, mask requirements in common areas, and ample hand sanitizer stations located throughout the facility.
THE DETAILS
The Nowhere Band and ZStonez will take the stage at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13 at The Genesis Center, 218 East Belleview Street, Lake Placid, Florida 33852. For tickets and more information go to SunEvents.com or call 863-494-9362.