Nikki Talley and her husband Jason Sharp have been traveling musicians since 2012. Until the events of late, they had been doing approximately 200 shows a year. They are veterans of the road. Going on almost eight years of living in a van.
Nothing much is as it was before. For any of us. Nevertheless, they continue to do what they can to support their latest records, themselves and daughter, Eva-the “Blue Eyed Girl.”
Talley performed in Sebring back on Jan. 11 when life was still reasonably normal. It was quite the show.
Times being what they are, many have time on their hands with nothing to do. You could do way worse than sitting down with Talley’s CDs and immersing yourself in beautiful music.
In 2015 Talley released “Out From The Harbour.” From the first lush tones of Talley’s velvet delivery to the ethereal haunt of Sharp’s guitar, it’s obvious that you’re in for a great ride.
Opener “Rainy Day” puts you right there in an instant. Suddenly nothing seems to matter but the moment. To hear Talley and Sharp tell it, there’s nothing more lovely than a rainy day.
“Go Out On The Water” is another gem. Talley does a superb job of making the listener feel as though a fishing trip is the key to a happy and serene life. And this is the beauty of the entire record. Tally and Sharp are so adept at creating perfect moods and haunted tones. They are modern day pied pipers. Listeners are lulled into a trance-like state where Talley leads them where she will.
The release is one treasure after another. It could be a greatest hits package all on its own.
“Railroad Boy” takes a dark turn as it weaves a tragic tale of love and life lost. Talley not only brings the woe vocally but paints an even more grim portrait with her desperately mournful banjo. This is a beautiful tragedy to behold.
With “Travelin’ On” Sharp is afforded some room to stretch out a bit and treat us to an almost Eagle-esqe psychedelic guitar drift. Enough cannot be said for Sharp’s contribution to this wonderful musical combination. His gentle, understated lines are the perfect compliment to the dreamy, fog-hovering-over-the-water tales Talley offers up.
“Gracie Blue” has a ‘Wreck Of The Edmund Fitzgerald’ vibe written all over it. That is a very good thing. Talk about haunted music. The Gordon Lightfoot classic is a case study in somber moods. Talley comes awfully close to it here. That in and of itself is a major accomplishment.
On a record full of great songs, the best of the best has got to be “Willow’s Daughter.” It’s almost enough to make you cry. Herein lies Talley’s most potent talent. She has an innate ability to drawl the listener into her world where they have no choice but to share in the emotions of the giver.
If you are looking for some relief from the stress of the times we are living in, give Nikki Talley a chance to take you on a much needed break. Not only will it soothe your soul, but a purchase will help Nikki and Jason care for their wonderful daughter Eva. In these terrible times we can all pull together to help one another if we will only have a small bit of compassion.
To purchase Nikki Talley music or for more information go to www.nikkitalley.com.
You may also follow her on Facebook.