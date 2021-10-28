Trying to pick the ten best songs by any band is a daunting task. Let alone trying such a thing with a band so rich in quality music. Obviously this comes down to opinion and certainly many, if not most, will disagree at least in part with this list. However, I have always enjoyed “best of lists.” So, without further ado, in ascending order, here are my top ten Led Zeppelin songs and maybe a few extras.
10.) “I’m Gonna Crawl”/ In Through The Out Door (1979)
This is sure to surprise almost everyone. The song has such a nostalgic feel to it. It just draws me in. Robert Plant’s vocals are excellent. I also love the strings which give it a surreal feel.
9.) “Rock And Roll”/ Led Zeppelin IV (1971)
Very simple song but what a barnburner. Heard it a million times. Still love it. LZ just rockin’ out. One of the great show openers too.
8.) “Since I’ve Been Loving You”/ Led Zeppelin III (1970)
I fell in love with this blues mammoth the first time I heard it. They did a lot of this type of stuff early in their career. The organ setting the backdrop for Jimmy Page and his jaw dropping lead flurries are one of the things I always loved about this one.
7.) “Immigrant Song”/ Led Zeppelin III (1970)
Pure adrenaline. Raw, barbaric, Zeppelin at their most fierce. This was metal before there was a name for it. One of the heaviest songs in their catalog. Killer guitar riffing, wailing vocals, a galloping rhythm and visions of Viking invasions. How metal is that?
6.) “In My Time Of Dying”/ Physical Graffiti (1975)
For comments see the accompanying review of the album elsewhere in this issue.
5.) “Stairway To Heaven”/ Led Zeppelin IV (1971)
Of course it was on here, you knew it would be. Pure poetry and majesty, with one of the truly great guitar solos and drum fills ever. The slow build is still phenomenal. Jimmy Page once said that he quit trying to write lyrics when Plant came up with this one.
4.) “Ten Years Gone”/ Physical Graffiti (1975)
Again see the story. I will say that the guitar work here is wonderful. I will also say here that the true beauty herein is the staying in the flow. The gentle touch and dreamlike ambiance is what makes this such a fine composition. No need to force it. Sometimes less is more.
3.) “Babe I’m Gonna Leave You”/ Led Zeppelin (1969)
Always a strength, even on the debut, was the ability to let a song breathe, building a slow fire into an inferno. This song is magnificent in it’s emotional ebbs. It brings the pain then provides the release. A masterful arrangement.
2.) “Achilles Last Stand”/ Presence (1976)
Almost put this at No.1. The song is a monster of prog rock fury. Over ten minutes of sustained intensity. The degree of variety within the body of this work, while losing none of the tempo, is a feat to say the least. Few songs of this length can maintain such a standard and still hold the listeners interest.
1.) “Kashmir”/ Physical Graffiti (1975)
Unbelievable conveyance of an idea. The storytelling, both lyrically and musically, is the stuff of legends. This deserves every good thing said about it. Few pieces of music in the rock n roll realm reach such epic places. A crowning achievement in a career full of them.
Honorable mentions: “Communication Breakdown,” “Dazed And Confused,” “Going To California,” “The Song Remains The Same (Title Track Live Version),” ”In The Light,” “Tea For One,” “Trampled Underfoot” and “Black Dog.”
