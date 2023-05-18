The bildungsroman or coming-of-age tale is a genre of literature that appeals to many of us. Books that fit into this category depict characters facing crises such as a struggle for identity, conflict with social norms, or loss of innocence. In all bildungsromans, the protagonist sets out on a journey, whether it be physical, psychological, or spiritual. Throughout that journey they encounter situations that force them to self-reflect and re-evaluate themselves and their ideals, often taking them from childhood to maturity.
Coming from German, the word bildungsroman translates as “novel of education or formation” and that is exactly what it is. A story of someone, maybe someone like us, trying to figure out life, move past a difficult time, and, hopefully, come out better for it in the end. Most often the bildungsroman ends well, with the protagonist reaching a place of enlightenment from which point they can then lead a fruitful life. The quintessential happy ending! Examples of classic bildungsromans that are available in both book and film at your Highlands County Libraries are “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,” “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” and “To Kill a Mockingbird.” Also available are these modern classics: “The Kite Runner,” “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants,” “Push (Precious),” and “The Glass Castle.” It is interesting to note that many of these books have been banned or challenged due to the sensitive nature of their stories.
So, what does all of this have to do with “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret?” This bildungsroman was the book for girls raised during the baby boomer generation and beyond. As I have stated in a previous article, I am not your classic “reader” but this book grabbed my attention and made 10-year-old me, a non-reader, want to read. “Are You There God?” is my story; the story of a Jewish girl (or half-Jewish in Margaret’s case) from New York City. I remember reading “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” and feeling heard, feeling like my story mattered, because this was the first book I had been given to read with a Jewish lead character, the first time I saw myself reflected in a published book. It helped me realize that I do have a place in this world. But I am not the only one who felt this way. One adult reader posted about “Are You There God?” on GoodReads.com, “When I read this as a young girl, I felt like Judy Bl[ume] was telling me the truth. She was whispering ‘this is what’s to come, you are not alone and you do not need to be perfect’.”
If the bildungsroman is not your favorite, maybe you would like to try some of the author’s adult fiction (FIC BLUME). Titles available are:
“Wifey:” Pressman is a nice suburban wife whose boredom is getting the best of her. She could be making friends at the club like her husband keeps encouraging her to do. Or working on her golf game. Or getting her hair done. But for some reason, these things don’t interest her.
“In The Unlikely Event:” In 1987, Miri Ammerman returns to her hometown of Elizabeth, New Jersey, to attend a commemoration of the worst year of her life. Thirty-five years earlier, when Miri was 15, and in love for the first time, a succession of airplanes fell from the sky, leaving a community reeling.
“Summer Sisters:” a Novel: In the summer of 1977, Victoria Leonard’s world changes forever when Caitlin Somers chooses her as a friend. Dazzling, reckless Caitlin welcomes Vix into the heart of her sprawling, eccentric family, opening doors to a world of unimaginable privilege.
“Smart Women:” Margo and B.B. are each divorced, and each is trying to reinvent her life in Colorado — while their respective teenage daughters look on with a mixture of humor and horror.
