During a week of cold and frosty dreary days, every season brings forth a miracle, such as a new harvest of plants. During winter, at Bok Tower Gardens, a certain species of plant begins to bloom that magnify and highlight one of the world's most beautiful flowers, the Camellia. A must-see while they last.
This winter morning, Patrick Lynch, the plant records manager of Bok Tower Gardens, documents the many types of Camellias on property, “We have over 500 individual camellias on property, we represent one of the largest collections in the Southeast United States, we have about 225 taxa, what I mean by that is we have about 225 distinct types of Camellias on property.”
Lynch is busy managing the perennial plant material in the Gardens. “I session it as it comes in and I track it throughout its life in the garden. Documenting the origin of the plant digitally, in a database, tag the plant then assign the plants sections in the garden and periodically inventory the plants.”
The Camellia is known to possibly originate in Southeast Asia. One main species is named Camellia Japonica. A main attraction located along the trails of Bok Tower Gardens. Lynch documents 21 species of the Camellia Japonica. One aspect of the flower that draws attention are the clear and brilliant colors ranging from white, pink, red to multicolored, such as the Camellia ‘La Peppermint’ which resemble the colors and stripes of a peppermint candy. The flowers are rounded with petals upon petals arranged closely and thick in a circular pattern, while other Camellia flowers have larger petals revealing the stamen in the middle, finger like stalks where the flower’s pollen is produced.
The Camellias located at the Gardens, according to Lynch, were first planted at Bok Tower in 1929, when the gardens opened. The plant grew in popularity, also due to the regional location it enables the flowers to thrive; resulting in the staff cultivating Camellias during the late 1950’s and 60’s.
The best times to witness the blooming beauty of the Camellia at Bok Tower Gardens is from December through March, however, all year-round plants of other species are blooming, such as Azaleas that begin to bloom in March.
After a tour of the Gardens, Camellias are available for purchase at the gift shop. If not visiting the gardens, but interested in purchasing the plant, let them know at the gate or call in advance, no entry required; however, it is worth the time to spend admiring the wonders of nature on the beautiful grounds of Bok Tower Gardens, then bring some of that magic home to your garden.